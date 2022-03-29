Oscar 2022: The best dressed at the Vanity Fair after party (photos)

The Oscars 2022 took place last Sunday, March 27, and although the red carpet did not attract the eyes that such a media event usually attracts, the blue carpet despues de party organized by the magazine Vanity Fair was attended by countless celebrities from different areas and outfits which were most applauded by fashionistas.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The actress of Argentine origin, Anya Taylor-Joy, is definitely one of the most applauded celebrities on red carpets, and although she was not present at the Oscars, she was invited to the Vanity Fair media party wearing a model signed by Dior .

Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Vanity Fair after party -after the 2022 Oscars- wearing a Dior dress. AP/ Evan Agostini



dakota johnson

Dakota Johnson participated in the film “The Dark Daughter”, which was nominated in three categories at the 2022 Oscars. However, the actress did not make an appearance during the awards, it was until the aforementioned Vanity Fair blue carpet that posed for the camera wearing a pink feathered dress gucciwhich made it one of the favorites of the night.

Dakota Johnson did not attend the 2022 Oscars, but she was invited to the Vanity Fair after party where she wore a Gucci feather dress. AP/ Evan Agostini



kim kardashian

Hated or loved, Kim Kardashian is always on everyone’s lips when betting on outfits risky and flashy. influencer She wore a dress signed by Balenciaga and a pair of sunglasses inspired by the aesthetic of the 2000’s.

Kim Kardashian was invited to the Vanity Fair party to celebrate the 2022 Oscars. AP/ Evan Agostini



Zoe Kravitz

Minimalist and inspired by Audrey Hepburn was the style of actress Zoe Kravitz at the 2022 Oscars. Kravitz changed her outfit to attend the Vanity Fair event, in which she wore a simple white dress signed by YSL.

Minimalist and inspired by Audrey Hepburn was the style of actress Zoe Kravitz at the 2022 Oscars. AP/ Evan Agostini



Zendaya

Zendaya was one of the most important actresses at this year’s Oscars, since together with Timothée Chalamet she stars in “Dune”, one of the most awarded films of the night. Both on the red carpet prior to the Oscars and at the Vanity Fair event – in which she wore a black Sportmax suit – she was one of the best dressed according to the audience.

Zendaya was one of the most important actresses at the 2022 Oscar awards ceremony. AP/ Evan Agostini



Sophie Turner

Although it was already publicly known due to photographs taken by paparazzi that the British Sophie Turner is expecting her second child with the singer Joe Jonas, this is the first time they pose on a red carpet and make the pregnancy official. The beautiful actress game of Thrones wore his baby bump in a long-sleeved red dress.

Sophie Turner made her pregnancy official by attending the 2022 Oscars after-party at Vanity Fair and showing off her baby bump to the world. AP/ Evan Agostini



