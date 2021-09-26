Oscar 2022 | The challenge for the best actor is between Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch and Denzel Washington | Awards Today

By Simone Fabriziani

We have just entered the fall season and, at the time of writing, the New York Film Festival has just started with a bang: The Tragedy of Macbeth, written and directed by Joel Coen, is confirmed as a formidable contender in various categories, but first of each for its prodigious protagonists: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

If for the iconic Shakespearean role Washington seems to be playing his tenth Oscar nomination and his third statuette, at least at the moment it seems to be giving him a hard time, Will Smith in A Winning Family – King Richard and Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the dog.

Presented at the Telluride Film Festival with enormous success with audiences and critics, King Richard it could be the perfect business card for the superstar Will Smith capable of earning him a third Oscar nomination and a first statuette. As Richard Williams, the charismatic father of the two champions Venus and Serena, it’s impossible not to imagine Smith on stage at the Dolby Theater next year. But beware of the British contingent.

After critical acclaim at the 78th Venice Film Festival, Telluride and Toronto International Film Festival, The power of the dog by Jane Campion could give her second Oscar nomination to Benedict Cumberbatch, and his first statuette. Silver Lion for directing in Venice and third place at the Audience Award in Toronto, The Power of the Dog will still make a lot of talk on its way to the Oscars.