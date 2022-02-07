Oscar 2022, the forecasts of the nominations

Waiting for tomorrow’s live broadcast, Tuesday 8 February at 2.20 pm approximately (Italian time), during which the Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) and Emmy winner Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) will officially announce those that the Academy Awards has chosen as nominations for the next e 94th edition of the Oscar, here is the well-known American entertainment weekly Variety, has tried to draw up a list as faithful as possible to those which, according to the rumors of recent months, and to the reception of film projects by the public and critics, could be the new films and actors candidates to win the most prestigious statuette of the cinema.
The news of the new Oscars
Oscar 2022, the awards ceremony will again have a presenter
In an edition that wants to be that of the restart, after the difficulties for the world of international cinema due to the advent of the pandemic, the ceremony of the Academy Awards license plate 2022 it will also bring important news with it. First of all, the choice of assigning 23 statuettes (not 24), bringing together in a single defined category Best sound, the prize dedicated to sound as well as that for sound editing. The public will also be able to follow the live broadcast in which the nominations for the next Oscars will be officially announced, on the official website of the television event, but also on social channels by Academy Awards (@theacademy), on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. After the announcement of tomorrow’s nominations, the countdown will follow that will bring all cinema lovers to the long-awaited ceremony of the March 27, 2022, during which, al Dolby Theater, all the best in their category will be awarded with the iconic statuette.
The predictions of the nominations
Bafta 2022, all the nominations of the "English Oscars"
Here are the ones that, based on the reception of the public and critics, could become in effect nomination at the next Academy Awards. Waiting for the official announcement tomorrow, Tuesday 8 February from 14.20, these are only forecasts. What is expected, however, are incredible surprises also given by the entry on the scene – during these last editions – of the great giants of streaming and their personal productions. And if on the one hand, the undisputed Dunes by Denis Villeneuve could get plenty of nominations, on the other hand you don’t feel like underestimating incredible productions and interpretations such as that of The power of the dog and Benedict Cumberbatch as well as West Side Story by Steven Spielberg. Paolo Sorrentino and the film are also competing for “Best foreign film” It was the hand of God.
Here are all the predictions for each category in the race:
Best Film
- About the Ricardos
- Belfast
- The signs of the heart
- Don’t Look Up
- Dunes
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- West Side Story
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
- Jane Champion for Dog Power
- Steven Spielberg for West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve for Dune
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Bardem for About the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch for Dog Power
- Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Will Smith for King Richard
- Denzel Washington for Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Olivia Colman for The Dark Daughter
- Penélope Cruz for Madres paralelas
- Lady Gaga for House of Gucci
- Nicole Kidman for About the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart for Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
- Ben Affleck for The High Hopes Bar
- Bradley Cooper for Licorice Pizza
- Ciarán Hinds for Belfast
- Troy Kotsur for The Signs of the Heart
- Kodi Smit-McPhee for Dog Power
Best Supporting Actress
- Caitríona Balfe for Belfast
- Cate Blanchett for Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
- Ariana DeBose for West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst for Dog Power
- Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard
Best Original Screenplay
- About the Ricardos
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- King Richards
Best Non-Original Screenplay
- The signs of the heart
- The dark daughter
- Passing
- The power of the dog
- West Side Story
Best Animated Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells against the machines
- Raya and the last dragon
Best scenography
- Cyrano
- Dunes
- The French Dispatch
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best Photography
- Dunes
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best costume
- Cruella
- Dunes
- House of Gucci
- Licorice Pizza
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
Best editing
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dunes
- King Richard
- The power of the dog
Best makeup and hairstyle
- Cruella
- Dunes
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
- The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission
Best sound
- Belfast
- Dunes
- No Time to Die
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- West Side Story
Best special effects
- Dunes
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- No Time to Die
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best soundtrack
- Don’t Look Up
- Dunes
- Encanto
- The power of the dog
- Spencer
Best Original Song
- Annette – So May We Start – Ron Mael, Russell Mael
- Don’t Look Up – Just Look Up – Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson
- Encanto – Dos Oruguitas – Lin-Manuel Miranda
- The Harder They Fall – Guns Go Bang – Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter
- No Time to Die – No Time to Die ”- Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best Documentary
- Attica
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Simple as Water
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best foreign film
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- It was the hand of God
- A Hero
- The worst person in the world
Best Animated Short Film
- Boxballet
- Mum is Pouring Rain
- Namoo
- Robin Robin
- Step into the River
Best Documentary Short Film
- Audible
- A Broken House
- Coded: The Hidden Love of JC Leyendecker
- The Queen of Basketball
- Terror Contagion
Best Live Action Short Film
- Censor of Dreams
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- When the Sun Sets
- You’re Dead Hélène