Oscar 2022: the keys that explain the sudden success of CODA, the small independent film that won the award for best film

Steven McIntosh

BBC Entertainment Journalist

28 March 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, You have to go back to 1932 to find a film with so few nominations that it won the top prize at the Oscars.

Statistically, CODA shouldn’t have been a strong contender for best picture at the Oscars.

The tiny indie flick earned just three nominations, but walked away from the 94th Academy Awards with trophies for each one, including the biggest, best picture.

Acronym in English from Child of Deaf Adults (son of deaf parents), “CODE” (titled in Latin America “CODA: signs of the heart”) tells the story of the hearing daughter of a deaf familywho has to balance the demands of helping them in their daily lives with her own ambitions to be a singer.

Welsh actress Emilia Jones, who plays the title role in the film, said she was “over the moon” at the film’s success at the Oscars.

“I think what our film has done has brought people together… And I really hope it opens doors,” he told the BBC at the magazine’s Oscar party. Vanity Fair.

In a moving moment, the audience applauded in sign language as the cast and crew accepted the best picture award.

Backstage, Jones said she was delighted to see nominees like Andrew Garfield and Ariana DeBose communicate in sign language with the film’s co-star and best supporting actor winner Troy Kotsur.

“It’s been really beautiful to see people adapt, change and learn more signs”said Jones, who learned this language to appear in the film. “Honestly, I’m very happy.”

His co-star Marlee Matlin was equally overwhelmed.

“A lot of people thinkwill now in deaf actors, in ideas, scripts and collaborations”he told the BBC.

image source, Alamy Caption, Searching for the cast of “CODA” was not an easy task.

“It is amazing that our movement has finally been heard and we have overcome all barriers. People appreciate us and honor us, it is wonderful.”

He added: “It’s been a long time coming. 35 I’ve been waiting years to tell people that there are deaf actors eager to work”.

Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2021, the Sian Heder-directed film has slowly but surely found a devoted audience and become a word-of-mouth success.

“CODA” is a English remake of the 2014 French film The Belier Familydirected by Eric Lartigau.

Following its box-office success in France, producer Philippe Rousselet approached the Massachusetts-born Heder about the possibility of adapting the story for an American audience.

But going from the early stages of development to becoming a best picture winner was not an easy journey.

After taking the reins, the first person Heder chose was to Marlee Matlin, who in 1986 She was the first deaf actress to win an Oscar for her performance in Children of a Lesser God (“I will love you in silence” or “Children of a minor god” in Spain), and which has since appeared in the series The L Word and “The West Wing of the White House.”

image source, AppleTV+ Caption, Landing the actress who plays Ruby, the listener of the family, was like searching for a unicorn.

But once Matlin was on board, the producers faced a major hurdle. The studio that initially agreed to finance the film asked for big-name stars to appear.. The absence of high-profile deaf actors it meant increased pressure on Heder to hire actors who were hearing-impaired and had more box-office appeal.

She and Matlin refused, and as a result, the studio stopped production. Months later, the crew got some independent funding to go ahead and start filming.

After securing independent financing, Heder got the cast he wanted: Kotsur, who had appeared in the series scrubs and ITUCjoined the project to play Matlin’s sidekick.

After winning Best Supporting Actor, Kotsur dedicated his win to “the deaf community, the CODA community, and the disabled community,” adding, “This is our time.”

Daniel Durant joined the cast to play the couple’s son, but Ruby, the hearing daughter of the family, turned out to be the most difficult role to play. to assign.

“Finding that girl became a huge search,” Heder told the BBC at the Baftas, the British Academy Awards.

image source, AppleTV+ Caption, The production of the film was done on a low budget.

“I needed someone who could sign fluently, sing, act crazy and carry the weight of every scene. At one point, my casting director said he was looking for a unicorn”.

But the search continued until the team found British actress Emilia Jones, who had starred in the Netflix fantasy horror film Lock&Key.

Emilia, daughter of singer and television presenter Aled Jones, took singing lessons and language of ssignsfor nine months for preparer your paper. “I had a lot to learn for this film,” he told the BBC’s Colin Paterson. “The film is about a culture and a family rarely seen on screen.”

“And it’s giving people an approximation of a culture. I don’tor knew anything about deaf culture before estar in this film. But it’s also teaching people that no matter what language you speak or where you’re from, love is love.”

With financing secured and a cast finally chosen, “CODA” was filmed in Gloucester, Massachusetts during the summer of 2019.”We were a very rudimentary production,” Heder recalled. “This was a low-budget, independent film.“.

“We had no resources. I think my hope with this movie was ‘please let it sell, somebody wants it, distribute it and put it out into the world. And please let me make another movie.’ That was my situation. “said the director.

In hindsight, Heder had nothing to worry about. “CODA” had its world premiere in the virtual sundance festival, debuting to good reviews from critics. Quickly, apple ito bought by US$25 milliona record for the festival but a bargain considering everything the film has achieved.

“Now we’ve become part of Hollywood, but this was definitely a movie out of this environment,” Heder mused.

“CODA” is one of the recent films that has deaf characters in its cast, following in the footsteps of Sound of Metal, Eternals -the Marvel movie that has a deaf superhero-, and “A place in silence”.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Marlee Matlin was the first deaf actress to win an Oscar.

However, “CODE“ He has not received the affection of all. Liam O’Dell, a film critic who is also deaf, suggested that viewers were being fed the narrative that deaf people “have to make do with the inaccessible environment around them in order for a hearing person, Ruby, to have a real sense of accomplishment.

“CODA casts a completely wrong light on how to address inaccessibilityin negligence that is damaging and dangerous to an impressionable audience,” he added.

Jemina Edwards, who is part of the “CODA UK and Ireland” group and whose parents are deaf, told the Metro newspaper: “There was never going to be a perfect movie that summed up everyone’s experiences because every CODE has a different experience.”

“I found parts of it a bit awkward, it felt like it was geared more towards a hearing audience than a deaf or CODA audience.”

There is a part where a character’s “deaf voice” was described as ugly. “That didn’t sit well with me,” agrees Amy Claridge, a member of the board of “CODA UK and Ireland.”

But overall, he felt the “representation and perception” of the community was “more positive than negative”.

“I saw it with a bunch of Codas and a lot of us were crying at the end.”

image source, EPA Caption, The last comedy-drama to win best picture was “The Artist” in 2011.

The film had a similar effect on Oscar voters, who chose “CODA” over favorites like The Power of the Dog and Belfast.

The pleasant nature of “CODE“ makes her an unusual winner: the last comedy-drama to win best picture was The Artist in 2011; and you have to look back Grand Hotel from 1932 to find the last time a film took the top prize with fewer than four nominations.

So why did he win?

image source, EPA Caption, As voters caught up with the nominated films, “CODA” became popular.

There was no deep love for “CODA” within the Academy when the nominations were announced in early February. But as voters began to catch up on the best picture nominees they had missed, it became very popular.

Jones described the past few months as an “amazing ride” and added, “I feel so lucky and grateful that people have been so kind to the film, which means we can continue to promote it.”

Asked by the BBC’s Sophie Long what advice he had given his co-stars who were immersed in an awards season for the first time, Matlin said: “I’ve told them, particularly the younger cast, that they accept everything that is presented to them”.

“People are going to offer their congratulations, they’re going to want a piece of them… Just breathe and enjoy the ride to the fullest. Because after all this wave passes, people move on to the next thing.”

“I’m just saying, have a good time.”

image source, Getty Images