Oscar 2022: the keys that explain the sudden success of CODA, the small independent film that won the award for best film

James 9 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 59 Views

  • Steven McIntosh
  • BBC Entertainment Journalist

The cast of the movie Coda

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

You have to go back to 1932 to find a film with so few nominations that it won the top prize at the Oscars.

Statistically, CODA shouldn’t have been a strong contender for best picture at the Oscars.

The tiny indie flick earned just three nominations, but walked away from the 94th Academy Awards with trophies for each one, including the biggest, best picture.

Acronym in English from Child of Deaf Adults (son of deaf parents), CODE” (titled in Latin America “CODA: signs of the heart”) tells the story of the hearing daughter of a deaf familywho has to balance the demands of helping them in their daily lives with her own ambitions to be a singer.

Welsh actress Emilia Jones, who plays the title role in the film, said she was “over the moon” at the film’s success at the Oscars.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Julia Fox scares with a bag made of human hair

When we talk about Julie Fox It is to give a surprising news and, this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved