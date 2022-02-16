Oscar 2022, the most popular film category turns on Twitter

Un new award to the Oscar night 2022, scheduled for March 27, finally presented this year by three female actresses, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

New category at the Oscar Night

It will go to the most popular movie of the year and the film will not be voted on by a jury of experts, but it will be chosen by Twitter users.

The announcement of the novelty was given by the organizers of the ceremony, who are trying to attract spectators to the evening in any way which, in recent years, has seen the public plummet.

In fact, television ratings have drastically decreased in recent years. So much so that, last year’s edition, which mainly rewarded arthouse films like Nomadlandwas seen by just over 10 million spectators: a decrease of 56% compared to 2020which was already an all-time low.

#OscarsFanFavorite: go to the popular vote

And so, hopefully power of social media, decision behind which there is undoubtedly the loss of appeal of the ceremony among the young public in recent years and the attempt to rejuvenate everything a bit.

So, with the hashtag of Twitter #OscarsFanFavorite next to the title, users can already vote for their favorite 2021 movie, whatever it is, since yesterday. The voting will go on until March 3 and you can vote up to 20 times a day. The winning film will be announced during the 94th Academy Awards telecast on March 27.

Oscar night: there are other news

But the news does not end here. In fact, users on Twitter will also be able to choose the their favorite scene from a 2021 movie with the hashtag #OscarsCheerMoment. And the winners will be screened during the ceremony along with fan tweets.

It’s still. Five of the voters in this category will receive free tickets for one year to a cinema of their choicesubscriptions to streaming services and exclusive gadgets from the Academy Museum shop.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

In the end, three more will be drawn at random and guests with chaperone in Los Angeles, all paid, to deliver an award in 2023. In short, the pandemic has managed to change even a beautiful institution, but still a little too plastered, like the Night of the Oscars.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED