Oscar 2022: The nominated films that you can see on Disney +

Every day we are closer to the oscars 2022 and if there is something very clear to us, it is that we want to see all and absolutely all nominated films at the most important film gala of the year. After this journey where we have recently seen the winners of the BAFTAs and the Critics Choice Awardsin addition to the well-known winners of the Golden Globes, we come to the end of the award ceremonies with some Oscar that promise to leave us many surprises.

Probably, and without counting the past two years, we are facing one of the longest waits we have had to know the winners of each of the ceremonies. Between confinement and postponements, lthe Academy Awards finally they are close and our preparation will have to be maximum to be authentic moviegoers who predict Oscars 2022 categories. Therefore, if we have already counted the different platforms, now it is the turn of the Disney, Disney+ and Star+. Where we find Mickey Mouse’s company as a constant among the favorites, year after year, in the animated categories, as well as visual effects.

Oscar 2022 nominated movies you can watch on Disney+

Charm

Encanto is a film inspired by Colombia. Courtesy of Disney Latino.

For many, Encanto is the big favorite to win the Oscar home under the name of ‘the best animated film of the year’. And, although pundits and critics are waiting for what could happen as a big surprise with The Mitchells vs. the Machines, our Latin heart hopes that the Disney production can win the distinction it has repeated since the Golden Globes, in addition to soundtrack and original song for the great delivery Lin-Manuel Miranda.

West Side Story