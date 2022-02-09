Oscar 2022, the nominations: all the actors snubbed and surprises

TO just under two months after the ceremony – 27 mark – the Oscar nomination 2022. To fill up on applications The power of the dog by Jane Campion (12), Dunes (10) and Belfast – film directed by Kenneth Branagh which reached 7.

As always, however, to create turmoil and criticism the movies and the actors who didn’t make it. As the resounding case of Lady Gaga, unfairly (?) forgotten for its performance in House of GucciAnd Leonardo Dicaprio: despite the ugliness (which the Academy really likes) flaunted in Don’t Look Up remained dry mouth.

They rejoice instead Beyoncéhis first nomination for the song Be Alive And Paolo Sorrentinowho hopes for an encore with IS was the hand of God.

Oscar 2022, the nominations: the snubbed, the surprises, the records

Never before have they seen each other like this year so many unknown names preferred to big-caliber stars.

In the five Best Supporting Actress the exceptions are excellent Cate Blanchett, Frances McDormand and the mythological Rita Moreno – made a comeback thanks to a small but significant role in West Side Story. In addition to that Ruth Neggastar of the Netflix movie Passinga film much loved by critics.

Not to mention the male sector who saw snubbed as Best Supporting Actor class interpreters such as Jared Leto in House of Gucci, Bradley Cooperlaunched despite a few minutes on stage in Licorice PizzaAnd Ben Affleck which albeit with the endorsement of George Clooney did not win a place in the five with The bar of high hopes.

Troy Kotsur – first deaf actor to be nominated from the Academy, co-star of the drama The signs of the heart, TAIL – has “snatched” the nomination to the (very favorite) colleague of the set Marlee Marlin. 1986 Oscar winner for her touching performance in Children of a lesser God.

First candidacy, sacrosanct, also for Beyoncé for Be Alivesong composed for the film with Will Smith A winning family – King Richard.

Always in the musical field, Diane Warrenauthor of cult songs such as I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing of Aerosmith e I do (Seen) sung by Laura Pausini, earned his 13th nomination never materialized in a win for the song Somehow You Do taken from the film Four good days. Will he be able to win this time?

Nothing to do for directors Denis Villeneuve, his Dune is among the best films, but no trace of him. And not even for Pedro Almodovardespite Penelope nominated.

The “couple” nomination for Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Beautiful, very married and now international stars, the two Spaniards will walk the red carpet hand in hand with the shared hope of winning a statuette. In fact, both are named: she for Madres paralelas by Almodovar while Javier for the role in About the Ricardos. Remember that the couple already has an Oscar for each: Penelope for Vicky Cristina BarcelonaJavier for It is not a country for old people.

The Italian candidates

With It was the hand of God, Paolo Sorrentino wins the second career nominationagain in the Best International Film category as for The Great Beauty.

The others two home nominations at the 2022 Oscars are: Luca Casarosadirector of the Disney Pixar film Lucaand the Tuscan costume designer Massimo Cantini Parrini for the splendid eighteenth-century dresses of the musical Cyrano directed by Joe Wright.

A brief history of the most famous snubs

Unbelievable but true, some of the greatest stars, and the greatest directors, in the history of cinema have not only never won a statuette. But for many there has not been not even the joy of celebrating a nomination. As has always been known Academy members do not tend to reward comedies or comic actors.

This is the case with the legendary Jerry Lewisby the great director of Victor Victoria And Hollywood Party Blake Edwards and, recent history, of an actor like Jim Carrey. Which, despite his ability to go from comic to tragicas in The Truman Show, always has been scandalously snubbed.

Same goes for two sexy symbols of classic Hollywood cinema like Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth. Actresses entered the legends without never have been named despite, in addition to beauty, both have always shown excellent interpretative skills. Like, in the case of Monroe, in Billy Wilder’s super cult Some like it hot.

In the men’s sector, on the other hand, 90 pieces like Richard Gere and Hugh Grant have always run out of steam. And to think that Gere, for films like American Gigolo he would have deserved it all right. Incredible but true, even important filmmakers such as Tim Burton, Charlie Chaplin and Brian De Palma have never entered the five for Best Director. A real injustice which, fortunately, was rewarded by the enormous success, certainly also in the future, of their films.

All the nominations of the main categories:

Best Film

Belfast

Tail

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dunes

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best foreign film

Drive my Car

It was the hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Flee

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judy Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Costumes

Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Best soundtrack

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Best sound

Belfast

Dunes

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Beast

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED