Oscar 2022: the potential surprises of the nominations

In the past few weeks, you have been able to read our updates on theawards season currently underway: a season that is approaching a new, fundamental turning point with the announcement of Oscar nomination 2022, scheduled for Tuesday 8 February. Many titles and performers already seem to have an Academy Award nomination in their pocket, by virtue of the acclaim and recognition received by the various ‘precursors’ of the Oscars, in particular the awards of the guild American. However, as we all know, the Oscar nominations almost always reserve some significant surprises, with almost completely unexpected candidates who find themselves included in the five to the detriment of the super-favorites (or presumed such).

A few examples? A year ago, no one imagined LaKeith Stanfield competing alongside Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah, much less Thomas Vinterberg nominated to direct Another Round; in 2020 it seemed impossible to think that Jennifer Lopez could be excluded from the five best supporter actress for The Girls of Wall Street, while in 2019 absolutely unexpected nominations rewarded Pawel Pawlikowski for the direction of Cold War and Marina de Tavira as best supporter actress for Rome . What could be the twists of this year? We tried to hypothesize six, one for each of the six main categories. Are the films and performers listed below likely to get the coveted nomination? Not at all. But is it possible that at least one of them succeeds in the enterprise? Absolutely yes…

Best Film: Joel Coen’s Macbeth

With the category for best film having been extended to ten nominees starting this year, there is room for fierce competition to make it into the “last places”; and considering the Academy’s passion for the Coen brothers’ cinema, it would not be so unheard of if, among the “magnificent ten”, it also included Macbeth, Joel Coen’s solo effort. The evocative transposition of William Shakespeare’s bloody tragedy has already booked a nomination for the protagonist Denzel Washington, probably accompanied by a couple of technical nominations and perhaps even one for the best adapted screenplay; therefore, this new Macbeth produced by A24 for Apple TV + may even manage to snatch a nomination for best picture. And in the face of understandable doubts, it is worth remembering the Academy’s appreciation of titles such as No Country for Old Men, A Serious Man and Il Grinta, but also the three nominations collected in 2019 by The Ballad of Buster Scruggs .

Best Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car

A recent trend in the filmmaking branch is to include non-English language filmmakers in the five for best direction: a year ago it was Lee Isaac Chung and Thomas Vinterberg’s turn, the year before it marked the triumph of Bong Joon-ho and 2019 that of Alfonso Cuarón, accompanied by the candidacy of Pawel Pawlikowski. Will the electorate’s passion for foreign productions continue this year? The category currently features five ‘super favorites’; but if Paul Thomas Anderson or Kenneth Branagh were to miss the nomination, they would almost certainly take their place Ryusuke Hamaguchi for the beautiful Drive My Car. Already awarded at the Cannes Film Festival and the Golden Globes, Drive My Car could collect at least a couple more Oscar nominations; and for Hamaguchi, acclaimed by international critics, a director’s candidacy does not appear to be such a distant goal.

Best Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up

The hypothesis, this time, is much more risky: with Javier Bardem and Peter Dinklage in a tight head-to-head for the fifth place of the five as best actor, is there really room for a “third wheel”? In theory not … yet, how to underestimate a star of the caliber of Leonardo Dicaprio? On the strength of his six nominations as an interpreter, the star of Titanic is adored by the members of the Academy, and in Don’t Look Up he is the absolute protagonist with an unprecedented role for him, that of an astronomy professor involuntarily at the center of the media attention, mixing a subtle comic streak with a couple of moments of great intensity. And taking into account that Don’t Look Up will almost certainly be in the running for best film, it is reasonable to think that many voters may also include DiCaprio’s name in their ballots.

Best Actress: Penélope Cruz for Madres paralelas

Compared to Leonardo DiCaprio, another beloved performer from the Academy has a few more chances: the Hispanic superstar Penélope Cruz, magnificent in the role of a photographer struggling with a complex ‘crossed’ motherhood in Madres paralelas, where she returns to be directed by Pedro Almodóvar. By virtue of her touching performance, Cruz won the Coppa Volpi at the Venice Film Festival, the Los Angeles Film Critics Award and the National Society of Film Critics Award, but in America she was ignored by all. precursors of greater weight: will the members of the Academy think differently? Penélope Cruz had previously received a Best Actress nomination for another Almodóvar film, 2006’s Volver, and has since racked up two more nominations and a statuette. In short, will her international prestige, combined with her splendid performance in Madres paralelas, allow her to oust the Lady Gaga of House of Gucci, or even the Lady Diana of Kristen Stewart from the five-point Oscar?

Best Supporter Actor: JK Simmons for About the Ricardos

And if, again speaking of actresses, Nicole Kidman points straight to her second Oscar for the biopic About the Ricardos, to keep her company among the candidates there will be other interpreters of the cast of the film directed by Aaron Sorkin? The relative uncertainty in the category for best supporting actor, for example, could work in favor of such a veteran JK Simmons, awaiting a second Oscar nomination for Whiplash. In About Ricardo Simmons he lends his face to comedian William Frawley, colleague of Lucille Ball on the set of Lucy and I, and as usual he stands out for his undoubted stage presence. So far JK Simmons has had to settle for a Critics’ Choice Award nomination, but cross-party acclaim for Sorkin’s film could allow him to make his way among the other aspiring nominees, carving out a spot in the five-star Oscar.

Best Supporter Actress: Judi Dench for Belfast

Among the top titles ofawards season, and with at least half a dozen Oscar nominations on hand, Belfast is continuing to garner accolades from right and side, including several Best Supporting Actress nominations for Caitríona Balfe. But alongside Balfe, it is possible that her supporting actress may also be earning a place among the supporting actresses in the running for the Oscar. Judi Dench? So far, Dench has been largely ignored by the various precursors (with the sole exception of the Australian Academy Award) and the competition in its category is very high. Yet, who has loved Belfast, how can they not appreciate his moving portrait of the little protagonist’s grandmother, to which Kenneth Branagh entrusts the closing image in a moving epilogue? If we add to this the fact that Judi Dench, now 87, is an acting legend, with seven Oscar nominations on her resume, it would not be so absurd to imagine that the near future could reserve her an eighth nomination thanks to one of the most praised of 2021.

