Oscar 2022, the probable Best Actors and Actresses according to Variety

Although the last edition of the event was held about 5 months ago, we are already starting to talk about the next ones Oscar awards. After 74th Cannes Film Festivalin fact, the big screen returns to the center of attention by animating Venice, on the occasion of the 78th Venice Film Festival. And, as the artistic director of the event has recently declared Alberto Barbera: “We launch Oscar films every year and they have often won“, It is clear that predictions are beginning to be made. To draw the first conclusions was the magazine Variety, reporting the possible names of the probable nominations to theAcademy Awards, in the categories Best Actor and Best Actresses. The well-known magazine has thus conceived two lists each consisting of ten names. So here is who we will be able to see to the Oscar 2022.

Oscar 2022, between Adam Driver and Will Smith: the 10 probable nominees

According to Variety, in first place among the possible names we find Will Smith, which could compete thanks to the film King Richard, in which he plays Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Serena And Venus Williams. In second place, Andrew Garfiled in the film adaptation of the musical Tick, Tick … Boom !, to be released on November 12th. It follows in third place Denzel Washington with The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen, alongside the three-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand. After him, in fourth place, Benedict Cumberbacht for The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion. Half rank for Clifton Collins Jr, protagonist of Jockey. In sixth place Variety has placed Leonardo Dicaprio, protagonist alongside Jennifer Lawrence by Dont ‘Look Up. Seventh Bradley Cooper with Nightmare Alley, directed by Guillermo Del Toro while in eighth place we find Adam Driver, starring together with Lady Gaga of the film event House of Gucci. They close, respectively ninth and tenth, Nicholas Cage with Pig And Joaquin Phoenix with C’mon C’mon.

Oscar 2022, between Kristen Stewart and Lady Gaga: the 10 probable nominations

As well as for the male performers, Variety has drawn up a ranking among the possible female performances that we will be able to see at the 2022 Oscars. Lady Gaga, What will be Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, alongside Adam Driver. In second place, the magazine placed Penelope Cruz, protagonist of Madres Paralelas, which will inaugurate the 78th Venice Film Festival. Always at the local festival will arrive Spencer, focused on Lady Diana, whose role is entrusted to Kristen Stewart, which in the ranking of Variety occupies the third place. Fourth is Nicole Kidman, protagonist of Being the Ricardos. Frances McDormand is the fifth, thanks to the film The Tragedy of Macbeth. In sixth place, however, the magazine placed Jennifer Lawrence, protagonist alongside Leonardo DiCaprio of Don’t Look Up. The interpreter Caitriona Balfe occupies the seventh place of the ranking, thanks to the role in Belfast. Eighth probable candidate is Jennifer Hudson in Respect, in the role of Aretha Franklin. Ninth and tenth are, respectively, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter And Rachel Zagler for the remake of West Side Story.

