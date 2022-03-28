Oscar 2022: the trending dresses for the after party of this great event

The oscars 2022 they don’t stop giving us lectures on style and its trending dresses worn by celebs prove it! Sophie Turner, for example, is one of those stars who never misses a beat when it comes to wardrobe matters.

While all eyes were on the oscars 2022on Sunday night, with everything from epic gowns and award-winners to tense moments between Will Smith and Chris Rock stealing the limelight, there was no shortage of drama around the corner in the party annual of Vanity Fair of the oscars.

With everyone from Sienna Miller and Rita Ora to Jessica Alba and Mindy Kaling in attendance, it was no wonder there was a Oscars 2022 after party red carpet with dresses that would rival those of the main event.

Sophie Turner in the most elegant maternity dress

In our opinion, no look stole the show as Sophie Turner, who true to form and hit all the right notes in a Red dress tomato by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.

Pleated at the waist, the design was the perfect complement to her freshly dyed red hair, which was pulled back in a simple, tight ponytail to give way to the dress’s dramatic high neckline and gently sloping shoulder.

The Game of Thrones star surprised us yesterday with two stunning looks and her adorable baby bump. Fraser Harrison

Sienna Miller: the most glam of the Oscars 2022 after party

She never misses an opportunity for a big fashion moment, I arrive to vanity fair party with a dress one shoulder strap in champagne from Giorgio Armani Privé. Featuring a crystal-embroidered bodice and draped skirt, the look stood out for the detail of the asymmetrical waist.

Jessica Alba: sexy and sophisticated

For her part, Jessica Alba wore a very pretty navy blue strapless dress that opened at the waist and gave way to a sculptural skirt that reached just above the ankle.

Mindy Kaling in one of the coolest dresses

This celeb brought a little sunshine in a vibrant yellow gown with a one-shoulder silver bodice.

Do you want to see more Oscars 2022 red carpet looks? Check out our roundup of all the awesome Oscars after party dresses that stood out this year, as well as the beauty looks that we will try to recreate the next time we have a free moment alone with our makeup bag.

original text of Glamor UK.