Oscar 2022, the VIPs who have not received a nomination

The Oscar nomination 2022 have finally been announced and although our joy is still irrepressible for the presence of It was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino in the five nominated films in the Best Foreign Film category (as well as for the presence of Kristen Stewart in the list of Best Actresses thanks to Spencer), we cannot help but think of all those who have been snubbed by the jury that voted for Academy Awards.

Self Beyoncé is still in the running for the best original song with the song “Be Alive”Contained in the soundtrack of King Richardhere is “Guns Go Bang” (present in the film The Harder They Fall) of her husband Jay-Z there is more, exactly how Jennifer Hudsonwhose work as a singer and actress made in Respect will not be awarded during the next night of the Oscars. The same can be said of Ariana Grandewhose interpretation of the passage “Just look up“(Soundtrack by Don’t look up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) seemed quite obvious that it would lead to the singer her first Oscar nomination which, unfortunately, did not arrive.

This is a destiny that will also touch Lady Gaga And Jared Letoincredibly snubbed at the candidacies of Academy despite their interpretations respectively of Patrizia Reggiani and Paolo Gucci in the much talked about in House of Gucci by Ridley Scott. These absences were not accepted willingly by the fans of both artists.

A fate that of the protagonist of A star is born which also happened to his friend Bradley Cooperunfairly ignored for both the character he plays in Licorice Pizza that for the role in Fair of Illusions – Nightmare alleyas well as to Ben Affleck, whose interpretation in The bar of great hopes – The Tender Bar he deserved a mention for the Best Supporting Actor category.

To be snubbed at nominations for the 2022 Oscars however, it was not only the big Hollywood stars but also some directors (one above all Denis Villeneuve with Dunes) and films that, in recent months, have made us dream. Despite the successes achieved at the box office Spider-Man: No Way Home (the film with Zendaya and Tom Holland, whose name continues to be included in the list of “eligible candidates” Academy Awards 2022) was not included in the list of the best films of the year and received a nomination for Best Visual Effects.

