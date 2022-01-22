Oscar 2022: there will be more hosts but not Tom Holland

The 2022 Oscars will have a conductor. Or maybe two. Or maybe four. Or maybe even more.

About ten days ago Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, had confirmed that the 94th Academy Awards would have only one person to run, and that producers had begun looking for the star to engage. Over the next few days, the Academy itself launched a Twitter poll asking fans who they’d like to see on the ceremony stage.

Now Variety updates on the situation, which appears to be different from what was expected. According to the site, the Academy is sifting through numerous names with the idea of ​​involving more celebrities, perhaps in pairs or groups. A final decision has not yet been made, and as always the final choice will be in the hands of the Academy, producer Will Packer and the ABC television channel.

After the profound audience crisis of last year’s edition (due to a film season heavily penalized by the Coronavirus, the postponement of the ceremony at the end of April and the limits of a show organized in a train station such as Los Angeles Union Station), this year the Academy plans to organize a glitzy and highly entertaining show. The goal is to attract various demographics by involving more than one celebrity.

The names that have been mentioned in recent days, however, would already be excluded. Variety investigated and confirmed that Dwayne Johnson he is not available because he is working on a film (it is the umpteenth time that the Academy asks the star to lead, but he never has time). Also Kevin Hart he would have been contacted but he cannot: he is shooting in Europe. Other names removed from the list: Jimmy Kimmel and unfortunately also Tom Holland And Zendaya. Notably, Holland will be in full promotion of Uncharted and during Oscar week he will be shooting Crowded Room in New York (so he probably won’t be attending the ceremony at all).

Some eligible names, however, are Tina Fey, Amy Poehler And Maya Rudolph (they would be on the long list of people contacted), and Steve Martin, Martin Short And Selena Gomez (they may be on the set of the second season of Only Murders in the Building, but that shouldn’t complicate their eventual participation too much).

The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 27 (nominations will be announced on February 8). You can follow all the news about the Oscars in our section.