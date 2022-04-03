Oscar 2022: these were the 5 most expensive dresses that have walked the red carpet of the Oscars | Photos | shows

The red carpet of the Oscars 2022 is one of the main moments that precedes the central ceremony in which The academy recognizes the most outstanding actors, actresses, directors, screenwriters and producers in the world of cinema. the stars of Hollywood They usually capture the attention of the cameras at this gala for their outfits. In that sense, we tell you what they are The most expensive red carpet dresses in the history of the Oscars.

Here we show you who were the actors or actresses who wore the most expensive outfits to the Academy ceremony. On the list are prominent artists, such as Kate Winslet or Nicole Kidman, but they are not the only ones. Keep reading to discover all the details.

When are the Oscars 2022?

The 94th edition of the Oscar Awards will take place this Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in the United States. The gala will begin at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time).

The 2022 Oscar Awards will reward the best in the film industry. Photo: AFP

These were the 5 most expensive red carpet dresses in the history of the Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence’s dress at the 2013 Oscars

The most expensive wardrobe on the Oscars red carpet was worn by the talented actress Jennifer Lawrence at the 2013 ceremony. That year, she stunned by wearing a $4 million Christian Dior dress.

Jennifer Lawrence is the actress who wore the most expensive dress in the history of the Oscars red carpet. Photo: AFP

Nicole Kidman’s dress at the 1997 Oscars

In 1997, Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet in a dress valued at $2 million. The outfit of the protagonist of “The Others” was designed by the firm John Galliano. The international press praised the actress’s wardrobe and cataloged it as the best of that gala.

Nicole Kidman and her partner on the red carpet of the 1997 Oscar Awards. Photo: AFP

Cate Blanchett’s dress at the 2007 Oscars

Cate Blanchett wore a $200,000 suit on the red carpet at the 2007 Oscars. The noted performer earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her performance in “Notebook of a Scandal.”

Cate Blanchett on the red carpet at the 1997 Oscar Awards. Photo: AFP

Kate Winslet’s dress at the 2007 Oscars

At the 2007 Oscar Awards, Kate Winslet got a nomination at just 31 years old. That year, her role in “Secret Games” was highlighted by critics. Thus, at the ceremony, she wore a green Valentino dress, whose price amounts to $100,000.

Kate Winslet’s dress was valued at $100,000. Photo: AFP

Charlize Theron’s dress at the 2013 Oscars

Charlize Theron made headlines wearing a beautiful white Dior dress at the 2013 Oscars. The dress, like Winslet’s, is priced at $100.00.

In 2013, Charlize Theron wore a $100,000 dress. Photo: AFP

Jessica Biel’s dress at the 2014 Oscars

Jessica Biel wore an elegant $100,000 Chanel dress on the red carpet at the 2014 Oscars. She was also in charge of delivering, along with Jamie Foxx, the Oscar for “Let it go” from “Frozen, the kingdom of ice ” for best original song.

Jessica Biel on the red carpet of the 2014 Oscar Awards. Photo: AFP

Julia Roberts’ dress at the 2001 Oscars

In 2001, the night of the Oscars was marked by the presence of Julia Roberts, an actress who wore a dress valued at 95,000 dollars. On that occasion, the talented artist won best actress for her role in “Erin Brockovich.”

Julia Roberts won the Oscar for Best Actress at the 2001 Academy Awards. Photo: AFP

Anne Hathaway’s dress at the 2011 Oscars

The designer Valentino was the creator of the dress, whose value is 80,000 dollars, which actress Anne Hathaway wore on the red carpet of the 2011 Oscars. Both attended the Academy ceremony together.

Anne Hathaway attended the 2011 Oscar Awards in a dress valued at $80,000. Photo: AFP

What time is the Oscars 2022 red carpet?

The red carpet broadcast starts an hour and a half before the Oscar Awards ceremony. In this sense, in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador, the transmission will begin at 5:30 p.m., while the central event will begin at 7:00 p.m.

What channel will broadcast the Oscars 2022 red carpet?

The channel E! Entertainment will be in charge of covering LIVE the red carpet of the 2022 Oscar Awards. In the United States, the public will be able to tune in to the event through the ABC network. Likewise, in Mexico you can follow the transmission on the Azteca 7 network starting at 5:00 p.m.