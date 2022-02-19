Oscar 2022: Today’s recommendation on the movie billboard is the “2022 Nominee Cycle”

One of the most important events in the film industry is approaching and many of the films nominated for the 94th edition of the Oscar® Awards have not yet been seen in commercial cinemas, which is why Cinépolis has organized the 2022 Nominees Cyclein which some of the films nominated for this award will be screenedwhich have already left the billboard.

The 2022 Nominees Cycle It began on February 17 at the Cinépolis Art Gallery, which can be entered with a ticket at the Wednesday price.

Enjoy this cycle in the Cinépolis Art Gallery.



Movies in replacement

Dune. SPECIAL/WARNER BROS. PICTURES.



Dune

With 10 nominations, the science fiction film takes place on Arrakis, the desert planet, fiefdom of the Harkonnen family for generations, which remains in the hands of the House of Atreides, after the emperor cedes the exploitation of the spice reserves to it. The Duke Letothe Lady Jessica and their son, Paul Atreidesarrive on the planet with the hope of recovering the renown of their house, but soon they will be involved in a plot of betrayal and deception that will lead them to question their trust among those closest to them and to value the locals, the Fremena lineage of desert dwellers closely related to the spice.

Dune

(dunes)

Denis Villeneuve.

With Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem.

United States-Canada, 2021.

Love without barriers. SPECIAL/20TH CENTURY STUDIOS.



Love without barriers

With seven nominations, it is a film adaptation that tells the love story between Maria and Tonytwo young people related to two New York gangs who live in conflict. Maria is sister of Bernardleader of the Shark’swhile Tony is the best friend of riffleader of the jets; two enemy gangs. Lovers hope to be able to overcome the obstacles that separate them.

Love without barriers

(West Side Story)

By Steven Spielberg.

With Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll.

United States, 2021.

King Richard: A Winning Family. special/WARNER BROS. PICTURES.



King Richard: A Winning Family

With five nominations, it is based on a true story about Richard Williamsa determined man and father, who is the key in the formation of two of the most extraordinary and talented athletes of all timewho will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.

King Richard: A Winning Family

(king richard)

By Reinaldo Marcus Green.

With Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn.

United States, 2021.

Coda: Signs of the heart. SPECIAL/DIAMOND FILMS.



Coda: Signs of the heart

With three nominations, the plot is about ruby rossia young woman who is the daughter of deaf parents, at her school she decides to join the cora and discovers the great voice she has. Encouraged by her teacher Bernard To apply to a prestigious music school, the girl will have to decide between family obligations or pursuing her dreams.

Coda: Signs of the heart

(coda)

From SianHeder.

With Eugenio Derbez, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant.

United States, 2021.

the alley of lost souls. SPECIAL/SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES.



In addition to continuing on the billboard the alley of lost soulswill include Licorice Pizzawhich opens on February 24, and Belfast.

