Oscar 2022: what do we think about “Dune”, the film nominated in 10 categories that sweeps the awards | SKIP-INTRO

“dunes”, the film directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, among other actors, stomped on the 94th edition of the Oscars, with 10 nominations for the Academy Award, including Best Picture. So far, the film is the favorite of the night, winning the award in 5 categories: Best Soundtrack, Best Visual Effects, Best Photography, Best Production Design and Best Editing.

Here’s our review, published in October, the month the film was released in theaters around the world.

It happens that, at the end of a fiction saga, be it on TV, cinema or literature; you want to fill the void. That happened to me in 2011, when I read the novels that inspired “Game of Thrones.” Result? The hole in my heart in the shape of Westeros could only be filled with more fiction, epic in scale to be precise. In that context I readdunes” (1963) by Frank Herbert, which offered me a “similar” context and, on top of that, it was extensive. Thousands of pages that promised to replicate the effect I got with “Thrones” and prolong the experience.

READ ALSO: Oscar 2022: list of nominated films and where to watch them in streaming

Before reading “Dune”, I had a vague knowledge of its history: rampages on a desert planet with giant worms . That was all. At the beginning, I collided with a huge amount of details, the ‘lore’ that explains this world of space travel, structured with similarities to Tolkien and “The Lord of the Rings” or George RR Martin himself with his “Game of Thrones”. After the complex beginning, the story caught me until the last page. Then I went for the sequel, “Messiah of Dune.” And then for the sequel to the sequel, “Children of Dune”, and so on until reading 14 novels in just over a year: the original six and several prequels and sequels written by the author’s son, Brian Herbert, in collaboration with the writer Kevin J. Anderson (the original author died before completing his work). My expectations for the new film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, were high. They had to be. The heart of a fan entered the movie theater before the journalist’s mind.

Dunes for beginners

“Dune” takes place in the year 10,191 AD, where humanity abandoned Earth after a war that left it uninhabitable. The economy of the Galactic Empire revolves around the addictive spice melange, which prolongs life and allows one to see the future. The latter is necessary to travel through space, it makes navigators know, safely, where to take the ships without colliding with a celestial body on the way. The spice is found only on the planet Arrakis, also called Dune, a desert place inhabited by the Fremen. On this planet there are also sandworms, beings that can measure hundreds of meters and that attack everything that moves.

LOOK | “Dune”: the keys that explain the success of an adaptation that other greats could not achieve

In this context, Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV orders House Atreides to take charge of the Arrakis spice harvest in replacement of the cruel House Harkonnen. Duke Leto Atreides, his concubine Lady Jessica and their son Paul Atreides land in Dune. The latter is the latest result of the plan of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, to which Jessica belongs, which for millennia has sought to create the superior human being. The Atreides find themselves in the middle of not only a political conflict, but a mystical-religious one where Paul’s powers could forever change the destiny of humanity.

Dune scene.

about the last movie

With an extensive ‘lore’ and a narrative as labyrinthine as that of “Dune”, there was no lack of suspicion that if ever this “unfilmable” story could reach the cinema with dignity. Villeneuve, director of “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049 ″, has been a fan of this saga for decades and has always wanted to convey confidence with his work. But one thing is to enjoy a novel and another, very different, to translate it into an audiovisual narrative. David Lynch tried it in 1984, but failed. The filmmaker, famous for his lysergic proposal, offered a lackluster story, full of information that does not end up landing on the audience. The only good thing about his movie is that it’s how he met Kyle MacLachlan, who ended up starring in his TV masterpiece “Twin Peaks.”

There was also a three-episode miniseries, “Frank Herbert’s Dune” (2003), which wasn’t bad, but generally went unnoticed.

LOOK | “Dune”: the tragedy of Paul Atreides, the character that Timothée Chalamet takes to the cinema

The new “Dune” is better than the Lynch version and the miniseries. Not because of the visual effects, obviously superior with today’s technology, nor because of the photography style of Greig Fraser or the music of Hans Zimmer. It’s a superior film because it focuses on the characters rather than the myths. How else could you get people interested in the conflict I described earlier? With so much information, Villeneuve verbally mentions only the essentials, with just the right dialogues so that the characters are shown as they are, leaving other references to the saga for the visual aspect.

Various aspects of the lore are mentioned more than once, and sometimes not at all, such as why Thufir Hawatt’s eyes go white when doing calculations (Stephen Mckinley Henderson’s character is a minty, a human computer); who are these figures whose helmet does not reveal any face (the navigators, who breathe highly concentrated spice) or, even, something about this half-spider, half-human being (which, I presume, was created by the Bene Tleilax). “Dune” does not have to delve into the details when its objective is different: to show people in a conflict with whom you can identify. It is an effect similar to that of “Game of Thrones”, which at least in its first seasons did not underestimate the audience and revealed data from the previous story, but without delving into them much. In a way, that series paved the way for embracing “Dune” without issue.

LOOK | “Dune”: From Jodorowsky to Villeneuve, the long road of the sci-fi classic to succeed in the cinema

On the other hand, it is almost a crutch to talk about actors who channel opposing ideas into their performance, such as showing power and, at the same time, vulnerability. Without exaggeration, Rebecca Ferguson’s Jessica delivers on that. She at times brutal and effective, she at times anguished about the future of her family; her though she never lets others see her like that. Ferguson is by far her best performer, closely followed by Timotheé Chalamet’s Paul, a teenager forced to grow up too fast.

On the action side, the film has its fights and large-scale battles, but they are not the main thing. They are the consequence of a series of events and are not what stands out most in the film. Visually, the ship designs bring to mind classic illustrations from science fiction novels.

Dune scene.

The new “Dune” isn’t just about power struggles and betrayals on a galactic scale. Part of what Frank Herbert wanted to tell in the 1960s is in the film, but not in an obvious way. One of the many themes of the original work is the inevitability of fate and how seeing the future can turn us into slaves. There is one scene in particular that gives rise to that plot, which should pick up steam in the promised sequel. As a fan who has put dozens of hours into this story, I am well served. Not just because of seeing scenes on the screen that I had only imagined, but because, whatever happens with the future of this franchise in theaters, more people will be drawn into the story and recommend it. Some will read the novels. Others will return to Lynch’s tape to snoop. Others will make memes. Dune, like the Fremen of the desert, will live.

Qualification

★★★★★

Data

“Dune” is available on HBO Max.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

Oscar 2022: Is this the most politically correct ceremony in history?

Oscar 2022: “Don’t Look Up”, “West Side Story” and “Dune” among the nominees for Best Picture

“Dune”: the keys that explain the success of an adaptation that other greats could not achieve