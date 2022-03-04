Oscar 2022: what is ‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!’ about, the tape that could give Andrew Garfield the first Oscar?

As usual, Netflix brought “Tick, Tick… Boom” to the big screen with an A-list cast. Andrew Garfield, 2022 Oscar nominee for best actor, joins Vanessa Hudgens and Lin Manuel Miranda for this film. This film is inspired by none other than Jonathan Larson, a well-known playwright for touching on social issues such as multi-culturalism. In fact, the new installment of the American streaming platform bears the same name as one of his works.

The production could lead Andrew Garfield to win an Oscar, since it has only received positive comments. In the film, the actor performs impeccably, in addition to singing and advertising. The American has the nomination for ‘Best Actor’ and competes with Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”).

Who is Jonathan Larson?

Larson was a playwright and composer born on February 4, 1960, in New York, where he spent practically his entire life. Putting one of his dreams into practice, he gave a 360-degree turn to the way of doing theater, resulting in obtaining the ‘Pulitzer’ for a play called ‘Rent’.

Before entering the composition, he stood out in acting thanks to his innate talent. Larson studied acting and writing cabaret shows in college, following his motto of ‘Living life to the fullest’.

He left acting to pursue his dream of being the best composer of his generation, something that was not easy for him to do, because for 10 long years he worked as a waiter. Although for the audacious Jonathan, the lack of money did not prevent him from sitting in front of his piano and letting himself be carried away by the music he composed.

In 1989, life would give Jonathan Larson a chance with ‘Rent’, the musical that brought him to fame, which premiered on January 25, 1996, revolutionizing musical theater.

Unfortunately, he was not able to enjoy the success of his career, as he passed away in his apartment from an aortic dissection the day before the premiere of ‘Rent’.

About “Tick Tick Boom”

With this brief introduction, it can be inferred that “Tick Tick Boom” is a film that generates catharsis, moving from start to finish, with a more heartfelt sadness of the struggles it had to be recognized.

The original work is a biographical story of Jonathan Larson, who is a promise of the theater. In the play, the young Larson finds himself in a dilemma between following his dreams or desisting from them.

After his death, Victoria Leacock (producer) asked David Auburn to reconfigure the piece to become a monologue, achieving a more compact script.

