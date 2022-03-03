Oscar 2022: where can you see “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, “Cinderella” and the films that lead the vote for the Fan Favorite?

“The Power of the Dog” recreates the lives of two brothers who own a ranch, Phill and George Burbank. (Netflix)

In the 95th edition of the Oscaran award will be presented for the first time dedicated to what is most loved by the public in the year: the category Oscars Fan Favorite . It is a competition based on votes in Twitter and the official website of the Hollywood Academy. The more tweets and votes the films receive until this Thursday, March 3, the more chances they will have of winning the award at the ceremony. Which ones lead the competition and where can they be seen?

the power of the dog

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee star in this film directed by the New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion. The story follows two brothers, Phil and George Burbank, who own a huge ranch. While one is cruel and defensive of his masculinity, the other is kind and respectful. When George marries a village widow, Phil begins to make life miserable for her and her effeminate son, Peter. premiered in Netflix .

British star Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the favorites to win the Oscar for best actor. (Netflix)

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The third installment of the arachnid franchise can currently be seen in theaters since it was launched globally in mid-December last year. Tom Holland brings Peter Parker back to life in a journey that cements the superhero and brings him face to face with Spider-Man villains from other universes. Also, finally the dream of the fans came true with the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield like the Peters from other realities who came to help their peers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Zendaya as MJ, during a scene from the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Sony Pictures)

the army of the dead

Zack Snyder worked together with Netflix in a production far removed from the DC Extended Universe. Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer and more stars are taken to a zombie apocalypse in which they will play a group of mercenaries on a suicide mission to steal a millionaire sum of money from a vault in Las Vegas, a city quarantined by the epidemic of the undead. Will they be able to make it and get out alive? The film can be seen in the platform’s catalog streaming.

Snyder will direct a sequel to his new zombie action movie adventure. (Netflix)

Cinderella

Singer Camila Hair She makes her acting debut as the princess in this musical version of the classic fairy tale. The sweet Cinderella She is forced to do tireless housework by order of her stepmother and stepsisters until, one day, she is presented with the opportunity to attend the ball and meet the prince. She will not be alone, since she will have a fairy godmother who will come to her aid to fulfill all her dreams. to see in Amazon Prime Video .

Billy Porter and Camila Cabello acted together in this movie. (Prime Video)

Dune

The new film adaptation of the novel written by Frank Herbert came from the hand of the acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve (blade runner 2049 and The arrival). The story centers on the planet Arrakis, also known as dunes, and its rapid growth that has led it to become the most important in the universe. Meanwhile, an interstellar war looms over the power that everyone wants to gain through only one big fight. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaacamong others, make up the cast. It is available to view at hbo max .

Timothée Chalamet plays Paul Atreides in “Dune.” (Warner Bros.)



the suicide squad

Also in the catalog hbo max this production directed by James Gunn proposes a different approach to this team of villains after the failure of suicide squadthe film released in 2016. Margot Robbie, John Cena, Idris Elba, Daniela Melchior, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian and with the voice of Sylvester Stallone for King Shark, they are responsible for bringing these evil characters to real action who undertake a mission to save themselves from prison, although not everything will go according to plan and more than one will suffer the consequences. The narrative is part of DCEU.

“Peacemaker” is a spin-off of the movie “Suicide Squad” and the first television series set in the DC Extended Universe. (HBOMax)

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Andrew Garfield is Jonathan Larson in this musical that marks the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda for the big screen. Based on the true story of the famous playwright, the film portrays his life on the verge of turning 30 and how he feels that he has not achieved any goal when the clock is ticking. Penniless, completely exhausted and overwhelmed, he questions himself if he chose the right path in pursuing a passion for art. to see in Netflix.

The British actor stars in “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, the film about Jonathan Larson, the creator of the acclaimed musical “Rent”. (Netflix)

malignant

Madison is paralyzed by visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens when she discovers that these waking dreams are, in fact, terrifying realities. james wan, currently considered one of the greatest minds behind horror in contemporary cinema. It is not yet available in digital format.

James Wan, the mind behind “The Conjuring”, directed this new horror story. (Warner Bros.)



Sing 2: Come and sing again!

Released at the end of 2021, this sequel to the successful franchise sing bring back Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and its cast of artist animals, because this time they prepare an impressive show for the entertainment capital of the world. The original voice cast is also comprised of Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Garth Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Bono and many more. At the moment, it does not have an official release date on platforms.

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and more dice stars gave their voices for the characters of “Sing 2”. (Universal Pictures)

Minamata

The drama, starring Johnny Deppwas based on the book by Aileen Mioko Smith and Eugene Smith. The story follows an American photojournalist on his self-sacrificing job to document the effects of mercury poisoning on the coastal town of Minamata, Japan. Not available to view on streaming.

Johnny Depp plays a photojournalist who is sent to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata after it has been devastated by mercury poisoning. (EuropePress)

