Oscar 2022: where to see all the nominated films

The award of oscars 2022 it gets closer and closer; however, there is still time to enjoy the nominations for Best film already Best International Filmdeserving of this category thanks to the quality of its plot, cast and production.

From Belfast until the alley of lost soulswe share the list of nominated films, in addition to the subscription platforms or cinemas where they are available to view.

Belfast

Directed by Kenneth Branghthis English film is a drama set in tumultuous Northern Ireland in the late 1960s. It follows little Buddy as he grows up in an environment of labor struggle, cultural change, interfaith hatred and sectarian violence.

Where to see it: Video on demand (VOD) and in theaters.

CODA

This American film sian heder tells the story of Ruby, played by Emilia Jones, the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, she works mornings with her parents and her brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before school, trying to keep the family fishing business afloat.