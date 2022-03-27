Oscar 2022: where to see the films of the nominees for Best Actor?

Denzel Washington plays Lord Macbeth and is joined by Frances McDormand in the role of Lady Macbeth in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” (Apple TVPlus)



At the 94th edition of the gala organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, there are a large number of candidate films that can currently be enjoyed in theaters and on platforms streaming. With regard to the next ceremony of the oscars 2022we review the complete list of the Best Actor category and where you can see the films that participate in the competition.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Denzel Washington – The tragedy of Macbeth

The actor gives life to Lord Macbeth in the first film that Joel Coens directs alone (without collaborating with his brother, Ethan). The story is based on the classic play by William Shakespeare about a Scottish Lord who listens to the prediction of three witches and does everything in his power to become the next King of Scotland. The cast was also made up of Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. Following a limited theatrical release, the film premiered on January 14 in AppleTV+.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”, based on Shakespeare’s play, is directed by Joel Coen. (Apple TVPlus)

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

In this film written and directed by Aaron Sorkins, the Spanish interpreter gives life to the Cuban actor and musician Desi Arnaz. The counterpart of him Nicole Kidman, put himself in the shoes of the famous Lucille Ball. Both were a couple in the 1950s until a personal and professional crisis triggered their perfect romance in 1952. The biographical drama delves into the relationship of the movie stars and the links with their environment at that time. It is available to view on the platform Prime Video.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star in “Being the Ricardos.” (Glen Wilson/Amazon Content Services)

Benedict Cumberbatch-the power of the dog

The British actor is very close to winning the Oscar for his performance in the psychological drama and western style he directed Jane Campion. The plot follows two brothers who own a ranch, one develops an enmity with the other because he decided to marry a widow and mother of a teenager. The man will make life impossible for this family in different ways. They also act Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Available in Netflix.

“The Power of the Dog” is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion. (Netflix)

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Based on the life of Jonathan Larsonthe directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda introduces us to Garfield in the role of the famous musical theater composer. He is about to turn 30 and feels that time is gaining on him, so he questions whether it is really worth fighting for a dream in a city that is going as fast as New York. Overwhelmed by the anxiety of not having achieved anything, the playwright throws himself into the creation of a new musical that could start his long-awaited career on the stage. to see in Netflix.

Andrew Garfield stars in “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, the film about Jonathan Larson, the creator of the hit musical “Rent.” (Netflix)

Will Smith – King Richard: A Winning Family

True to his filmography, Smith bets on a drama based on the true story of Richard Williamsthe father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. The biographical film tells how this man was key in raising his two daughters with the aim of making them two of the most recognized athletes in sports history. Other actors who were part of the cast are Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunnamong others. reached the catalog hbo max earlier this year .

The story of the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams was made into a film. (Warner Bros.)

KEEP READING:

Oscar 2022: one of these candidates will win in the category of Best International Film

Oscar 2022: all the nominees for Best Picture that can be seen in streaming

Drive My Car: a film adaptation of Murakami that is nominated for an Oscar