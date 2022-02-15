Oscar 2022: who are the 3 women conductors

How much does Hollywood love to be able to say they did things right! And after the first brick put up with the nominations, here comes another one. Equally important: the conductor of the evening. Pardon, the conductors. Why, reveals theHollywood Reporter, three actresses will entertain colleagues in the hall and the audience from home on (our) night of March 27th. When a handful of good (or lucky?) Will take home the most coveted statuette of cinema. That ofOscar 2022.

LOOKING AT THE PHOTOS OF THIS YEAR’S OSCAR CANDIDATES

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes on the stage of the 2022 Oscars

And yes, there is a hint of sarcasm in these words. After 3 years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided they needed someone to dictate the timing of the ceremony directly from the stage. Maybe even managing to get some laughs. From here the choice fell on three good and funny women: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer And Wanda Sykes. Successful actresses, authors and comedians. And of great intelligence.

Who are the three hosts of the 2022 Oscars

Regina Hall

Born in 1970, Regina Hall is an actress known, above all, to the general public for the role of Brenda, the best friend of the protagonist of the saga of Scary Movie. She subscribed to comic roles, she chose the world of entertainment instead of journalism (for which she studied) and the ecclesiastical one (she wanted to be a nun, but at 40 they told her she was too old to enter in the convent). She has already hosted a few event nights and her latest successful work is Nine Perfect Strangers (streaming on Amazon Prime).

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer, 40, is perhaps the most famous actress and comedian in the United States. If you’ve never seen one of her stand-up comedy shows, go find them on YouTube. There are several on Netflix too. Irreverent and direct, she has proven to be an excellent actress too. Haven’t you ever seen A Girl Disaster? Get it back! She is very friends with the ladies that matter in Hollywood: da Jennifer Lawrence to Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes will have just turned 58 when she takes the stage of the 2022 Oscars. She was one of the first black authors to win major awards such as Emmy. But her career as a comedian was just as fortunate. Lately you can see it In The Upshaw on Netflix or in The good Fight on Amazon Prime. For a former National Security (NSA) agent, the girl can be funny. Besides, she’s used to presenting Hollywood awards nights.

