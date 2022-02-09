Gabriele Muccino Will Smith Gabriele Muccino Will and Jaden Smith Gabriele Muccino Will and Jaden Smith Gabriele Muccino Will and Jaden Smith Gabriele Muccino Will Smith Gabriele Muccino Will and Jaden Smith Will Smith Will Smith Will Smith Gabriele Muccino Will and Jaden Smith Will and Jaden Smith Will and Jaden Smith Will and Jaden Smith Jada Pinkett Will and Jaden Smith Jada Pinkett Will and Jaden Smith Jada Pinkett Will and Jaden Smith Jada Pinkett Will and Jaden Smith Jada Pinkett Will and Jaden Smith Jada Pinkett Will Smith

Oscar 2022. Will Smith, after Muccino, tries again. Photo of Pizzi 09/02/2022

After two years of pandemic, the Oscars return this year with the usual ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles where the winners in the various categories will be announced in attendance on March 27th.

This year, however, the Academy has introduced a novelty by combining the categories relating to the sound of the candidate films with “Best Sound”, thus reaching 23 statuettes. ‘Dog Power’ and ‘Dune’ lead the list of films with the highest nominations for the 2022 Oscars, announced yesterday.

The film of Jane Campion garnered 12 nominations, Dennis Villeneuve’s 10th film. Both are nominated for Best Picture.

As best leading actor he is a candidate among others Will Smith with the movie A Winning Family – King Richard, or the story of the father of Venus And Serena Williams, the two tennis champions. A story that according to many critics could win the coveted statuette to the actor, with a long career behind him and which has seen this award diminish several times. With Alì in 2002 and with The pursuit of happiness by Gabriele Muccino in 2007.

On the occasion of the Roman presentation of the film, ours Umberto Pizzi he photographed it with the Roman director, his wife Jada Pinkett and the son Jaden, co-star with his father.

(Photo: Umberto Pizzi – reproduction reserved)