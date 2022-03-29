Oscar 2022: Zendaya Couldn’t Help Dancing To The Rhythm Of “No Talk About Bruno” And ‘Charming’ – Movie News

Not even Zendaya could resist the rhythm of ‘No Se Habla de Bruno’, a song performed at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

One of the most anticipated moments of the night of the Oscars 2022 was the participation of Luis Fonsi when singing ‘No se Habla de Bruno’ together with Becky G and the rest of the movie Charm like Stephanie Beatriz, and the audience couldn’t help but dance to the Latin rhythm of this song, especially Zendaya.

It should be noted that the song that was performed was not the version of the movie or the one that is playing so much on Tik Tok, but rather in an attempt by the Academy to animate this party that rewards the best of movies included new verses and more rhythm, so one of the women of the moment could not help but feel the sound for her being and start dancing.

The general public may not have been satisfied when hearing this version of the beloved song, since basically we only knew the beginning with “Do you tell the story or do I”, however, this was offset by showing the actress from Dune and Spider-Man No Way Home dancing.

Zendaya dancing ‘Don’t talk about Bruno’



Immediately the social networks reacted saying that this moment has already saved 2022, and claiming that Tom Holland’s also girlfriend was the one who enjoyed the show the most, because in addition to dancing throughout the show and especially when they focused on her on the screen, at the end she applauded and even shouted like an aunt at a wedding.

Now that Zendaya has practically declared herself a fan of the song composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Could it be that you have it on your Spotify list? or after today will he get to download it? That is the question that remains.