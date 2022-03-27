Oscar and nominations obtained by Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz | Oscar Awards | Best actor best actress | Cinema and series

The 2022 Oscar Awards are held on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Millions of movie fans are waiting to find out who are the winners of two of the most important categories of the Academy: best actor and best actress.

This year two of the performers competing to win the award are Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, the first for her work in “Being the Ricardos” and the actress for her participation in “Madres Paralelas”. However, this is not the first time that the couple has competed at the Oscars. Below are the nominations and the Oscars that the two Spanish stars have.

Penelope Cruz

The 47-year-old actress earned her first Oscar nomination for best actress in 2007 for her performance in the movie “Volver.” In 2009 she would obtain the award, but as best secondary actress, for her performance in the film “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”.

In that year he competed with Amy Adams, Marisa Tomei, Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis. In 2010 she got her third nomination, in the category of supporting actress, for her work in “Nine”. This 2022, the Spanish interpreter is one of the favorites to win the golden statuette in the category of best actress, for her leading role in “Parallel Mothers”.

Best Actress – 2022 Oscar Nominees

Kristen Stewart for “Spencer”

Penelope Cruz by “Parallel mothers”

Olivia Colman for “The lost daughter”

Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos”

Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Penélope Cruz as Janis Martínez Moreno in “Parallel Mothers.” Photo: Sony Pictures

Javier Bardem

The Spanish actor got his first Oscar nomination in the best actor category, at the age of 32, for his role in the film “Before Night Falls”, an award that was snatched from him by Russell Crowe and his “Gladiator”. In 2007 he was nominated for the second time and won his first golden statuette for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the movie “No Place for the Weak”.

Three years later came his third nomination as a supporting actor for playing Uxbal in the film “Biutiful”, but he could not get the award. This 2022, at 53 years old, he is nominated for best actor for his leading role in “Being the Ricardos” and hopes to take home his second Oscar.

Best Actor – 2022 Oscar Nominees

Will Smith for “King Richard”

Javier Bardem by “Being the Ricardos”

Andrew Garfield for “Tick, tick…boom!”

Benedict Cumberbatch for “The Power of the Dog”

Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”