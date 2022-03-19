Oscar Awards: 10 the most spectacular dresses in history

The countdown to the next edition of the Oscar awards gets shorter and shorter. Next Sunday, March 27, celebrities will return to the red carpet most important in Hollywood to show off their best looks. Considered one of the most elegant red carpets in the world, we review the most spectacular costumes in the history of the Oscar.

the angelina cut

In the delivery of the year 2012, Angelina Jolie came with an impressive strapless versace black velvet with a XXL slit which left her leg exposed. The model was so acclaimed that he gave birth to a milestone in fashion: the angelina cut.

Angelina Jolie and her famous slit dress at the 2012 Oscars. (Photo: AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Lady Gaga and her red gloves

Lady Gaga is another of the most photographed women of any red carpet and that every time it reaches the Oscar it generates a stir. For the 2015 gala, chose a voluminous white dress by Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaia which he complemented with red leather gloves. The design generated many memes, since several media said that the singer went to the ceremony with the gloves to wash the dishes.

Lady Gaga made an impact at the 2015 Oscars. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billy Potter’s Tuxedo Dress

billy porter set a precedent on the red carpet of the Oscars in 2019 and broke all stereotypes by appearing with a tuxedo-inspired black velvet ball gowncreated by Syrian Christian. With her look, she installed the concept genderless in Hollywood fashion for the first time in red carpet history.

Billy Porter rocked his tuxedo dress on the Oscars red carpet. (Photo: AP)

Jennifer Lawrence fell in her Dior dress

Jennifer Lawrence went viral after her fall on the steps, when she went to receive her award for Best Actress at the 2013 ceremony. But her look, without a doubt, did not go unnoticed: she wore a mega-dress in Dior, straplessof wrought silk, with an excessively armored skirt which earned him the praise of the fashion world.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2013 Oscars in a Dior dress. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Amanda Seyfried in red by Armani

In the last ceremony amanda seyfried stood out in her dress red tulle, a design strapless of pronounced V neckline and voluminous skirt signed by Armani Privethe haute couture line of the Italian couturier Giorgio Armani.

Amanda Seyfried dazzled at the 2021 ceremony in her red tulle maxi dress. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS) By: REUTERS

Sacrlett Johansson shone with his Oscar de la Renta

A year before, Scarlett Johansson drove the paparazzi with a dress Oscar de la Rentasensual and elegant in equal parts: colored silver and tight to the bodythe model wore straps of crossed stones on the neckline that added brightness and glamor.

Scarlett Johansson went for a bold look in silver. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard).

Carey Mulligan swept gold

Also in 2021, Carey Mulligan hit with a gold pailletes two-piece outfit signed by the Italian brand valentine: a tiny top complemented by a skirt armed with a significant train.

Carey Mulligan arrives at the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS By: REUTERS

Jennifer Lopez: rhinestones by Elie Saab

dedicated fashionista, Jennifer Lopez cause a stir in everyone red carpet stepping on, especially at the Oscars. In 2015 she was no exception and dazzled with a dress naked with a V-neckline, matching beading and a tulle skirt designed by Elie Saab.

J.Lo’s bet in 2015. (Photo: AP)

Charlize Theron, with cut and tail

The black dress is a gala classic and Charlize Theron he knew how to reverse it in the most original way. At the 2020 installment, he stole eyes with a shocking black design signed by Dior with one shoulder, an important train and a large cuta molding that revealed a lot of skin and combined sensuality with elegance.

Charlize Theron, in black and with a big cut. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP).

Nicole Kidman opted for the 3D bun

Nicole Kidman never goes unnoticed and to attend the Oscars in 2018 he chose a klein blue dress from Giorgio Armani haute couture to the body that dazzled those present. metallic texture and sweetheart necklinestood out for a great bow appliqué at the front and an important cutin addition to tail termination.

NICOLE KIDMAN. Electric blue, with a large cut and bow. (REUTERS)

What will be the gala dresses that will make history this year?

