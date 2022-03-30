Oscar Awards 2022 and sustainable actions

Every year I enjoy watching the Oscars, this year, in its 94th version, giving us a different format, but fortunately again in person in its entirety. It was a pleasure to see the recognition of the winners of the year, although sadly the spotlight and headlines of the event were focused on an incident between the presenter and one of the award-winning actors. There really are points to which we should pay more attention, instead of the red note of the night, and such is the case of this column where we know that there are green notes of the awards and the seventh art that I would like to highlight.

Let’s start with Jenny Beavan, who won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for her work on “Cruella.” Using second-hand pieces and costumes, with modern sustainability efforts, vintage and used newspapers, all based on the ethic of recycling, applied a lot in the designs for said film and in the main character.

Without forgetting the environmental footprint of the textile and fashion industry, this year they played an important role in the famous red carpet prior to the event, appreciating dresses made with recycled materials, and giving a new life to old garments, they have called this “Haute couture with a conscience”. Each of the dresses is part of an academy-supported initiative called the “Red Carpet/Green Dress” (RCDG).

To give a little more context about “RCDG”, it was created by Suzy Amis Cameron, in 2009 during her husband James Cameron’s press tour, promoting the movie “Avatar”, being a global change creation organization led by women. that bring environmental and social sustainability to the forefront of conversation and action within the global apparel and fashion industry, collaborating with global and local brands to promote sustainable design through workshops, platforms, internships and competitions, having a division of circular design that includes the use of regenerative materials.

From the general list of global ambassadors to promote sustainable fashion of RGCD, were personalities such as actress Gabrielle, Lea Seydoux, Kaitlyn Dever, Marlee Matlin, Naomie Harris, Olga Kurylenko, Kellan Lutz, Sophie Turner, Emma Roberts, Priyanka Bose, Lakeith Stanfield, Zoey Deutch, Camila Alves, Danielle Macdonald, Laura Harrier and Paloma García Lee, who participated in the Best Picture nominee West Side Story.

An initiative like RGCD inspires and raises awareness in people to have sustainable garments and clothing, plan purchases and, above all, influence more designers and the industry itself to lower their environmental footprint.

Another great historical note to highlight from the event was Troy Kotsur, who is now the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting, receiving the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, where he plays the father of a family of fishermen who they have to face the challenges of social adaptation that their hearing disability brings them. His “CODA” co-star, Marlee Matlin, was the first deaf actress to win an Oscar in 1987, receiving the best actress award for “Children of a Lesser God.”

Fortunately, public interest in environmental issues has increased in recent years, so it is extremely important to maintain the promotion of producing films that include messages and practices in favor of the environment, having as a key point that filmmakers can produce films with a good background and sustainable plot, and thus really make a difference and influence behavior change.

I can give dozens of examples of documentaries or films, but I would like to leave you with two of these so that you have them on your list of options: “An Inconvenient Truth”, by director Davis Guggenheim and “Avatar”, by director James Cameron, who surely already You place perfectly for its innovative special effects at the time. However, it rarely gets the credit it deserves for having a strong sustainability message.

One of the biggest challenges we face in the fight against climate change is that we all change our habits and the cause-effect is not really connected. Therefore, movies can be a dramatic help to change this and really work for the common good.

The film industry is a powerful tool to change the narrative about the environment and the damage it is suffering, but it also stimulates the creation of a circular consciousness and sowing sustainability in the center of our society and families. It may not be able to solve problems directly, but something that, if it can do and is more powerful, is to support not only informing, but also educating citizens about the importance of caring for nature, and to the extent that messages are better targeted to the audience, the clearer will be the urgent work that we need to undertake in favor of our planet.