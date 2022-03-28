Oscar Awards 2022 and the red carpet: celebrities paraded in their best outfits

If there is something that is not lost, nobody is itto the red carpet of Oscar Awards 2022. Everyone wants to see parade your favorite Hollywood stars wearing their best outfits and sometimes, the least flattering ones too. However, this is the most important day for the Cinema industry. The place was the Dolby Theatre, who from very early hours was in activity to receive the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Hollywood stars and many other celebrities meet in the red carpet of the Oscars 2022. Weeks before, many were preparing to look the best that they consider to give a good wad of eye to the whole world, which is ready to enjoy and see who were the winners of the 94th award ceremony of the most important awards in the mecca of cinema. Despite the strict Covid protocol. The nominees and their outfits were once again the stars of the red carpet.

Here are some of the celebrities who dazzled on the red carpet of the 2022 Oscar Awards in the city of Los Angeles.

Jason Momoa She arrived in a navy blue suit, her wild hair pulled back, and sunglasses.

Jason Momoa on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars. Photo: Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images.

Becky G She wore a nude colored strapless dress and unlike all the previous times, this time she was far from an urban look and wasted beauty and elegance on the red carpet.

Becky G shocks on the red carpet. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.

Jessica Chastain She wore one of the most beautiful dresses of the night. It was metallic rosé on top and the bottom parted in a lilac skirt. Her hair was up and best of all, the actress took all the time in the world to greet fans in the stands of the Dolby Theater and even take photos and sign autographs.

Jessica Chastain was one of the best dressed.



Will Smith and Jada SmithPink They caused a stir when they appeared. This year she could receive the award for best actor for his role in the film King Richard. The couple was involved in a scandal last year when Jada told Will that she would have had an affair at a time when they had separated. That is why the public is delighted to see them smile and be together.

Will Smith and Jada Smith at the Dolby Theater. Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images-AFP.

venus williams came and caused cardiac arrest. We are used to seeing the tennis player in sportswear so her cleavage was a pleasant surprise for her fans around the world.

Venus Williams shocks her arrival at the 2022 Oscar Awards. Photo: Angela Weiss/ Getty Images- AFP.

Nicole Kidman As always, she is still one of thered carpet favorites. Tom Cruise’s ex arrived in a gray dress that had a kind of double skirt and a strapless spike that made her look like the queen of Hollywood What is it.

Nicole Kidman always very elegant. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Eugenio Derbez, who was initially thought not to attend, arrived causing immense pride and impression to all Mexicans and Hispanics in the world. A classic black suit and a white shirt was enough for the actor of CODA will succeed in the Red carpet.

Eugenio Derbez, one of the great Mexican exponents on the red carpet of the Oscar Awards. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.

Zendaya She was one of the favorites last year with a lemon dress and this year she revolutionized her arrival by wearing an open metallic skirt and a very short shirt-type top on top. This time she picked up her curls with a high hairstyle.

Zendaya shines as usual. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.

Sebastian Yatrathe young Colombian who sings the song “Oruguitas” from the movie Disney’s “Charm” made of Lin-Manuel Miranda He arrived in a pink tuxedo, making it clear that he came to the industry to set the standard.

Sebastián Yatra looked elegant and irreverent at the same time. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Serena Williamsjust like her sister venus williams, left everyone drooling with her “v” neckline and a pink dress with pleats and black details with rhinestones on the shoulders. She apparently surprised with short hair and a little more blonde.

Serena Williams dazzles in pink.



Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem both are nominated. The Spaniard arrived in a dress with a wide skirt with a bow at the neck and a medium side hairstyle. Her husband in black from top to bottom. If they couldn’t hide something, it was their emotion and smile.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem. Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images.

