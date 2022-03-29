Oscar Awards 2022: Charm, Will Smith and other winners of the night – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The night of the Oscars was intense, surprising, it had a Colombian flavor with the recognition in the section of best animated film for Encanto and a shocking right hand from actor Will Smith to the face of comedian Chris Rock, who made fun of the wife of the protagonist of King Richard: a winning family.

The joy began with the sung award for the history of the Madrigal family and its unexpected heroine Mirabel. “I am very proud to be part of a film with very diverse characters that are being identified with all over the world,” said Yvett Merino, producer of Encanto who took the stage with directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard (Charise Castro Smith). , the other co-director, was not present).

“Many thanks to the music department, led by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and to all of Colombia, where they gave us everything to make this film,” added Bush.

Sebastián Yatra performs ‘Dos oruguitas’, in Spanish, at the Oscars.

Minutes before, we Colombians experienced one of the most exciting moments: Sebastián Yatra appeared on stage to interpret in Spanish Dos oruguitas, from Encanto, which was beaten out by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s James Bond theme No Time To Die for best original song.

The paisa wore a black suit adorned with yellow butterflies, he was accompanied by a couple of dancers dressed in typical costumes and with a set with drums and plants.

Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo, the other two Colombians, participated in the presentation of ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’, alongside Luis Fonsi and Becky G, Encanto’s most successful song. Too bad his speech was cut off during the television broadcast.

Will Smith: statuette and ‘right hand’

The best actor of the night was Will Smith, for his role as the father of the Williams tennis players in King Richard: A Winning Family (King Richard). In fact, he starred in the night’s puzzling moment, when the Oscar winner came onstage and punched comedian Chris Rock in the face after he joked about his wife and her haircut.

He then returned to his seat noticeably upset and yelling words of heavy caliber: “Don’t put my wife’s name in your f… mouth.”

Rock made a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair to Demi Moore’s bobbed-haired character in the 1997 movie “GI Jane.” Smith walked over to Rock and punched her in the face, before returning to her seat next to Jada and yelling insults. The actress and singer suffers from alopecia.

A few minutes later Will Smith’s name was spoken again at the Dolby Theater. He was already a bit calm and was able to receive the award for best actor.

“I am overwhelmed by what God asks me to do and be in this world (…) They are calling me in life to love people and to be like a river for my people. I know that by doing what we do you have the power to make people talk crazy about you, you have to smile and pretend everything is fine,” he said.

“This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying about winning an award, it’s about being able to give people light,” he said, speaking of the entire cast. “Art imitates life, I look like the crazy dad, but love does crazy things to you,” he concluded by apologizing to the Academy and hoping to be invited back to the awards.

Jessica Chastain, thanks to her leading role in The Eyes of Tammye Faye, won the Oscar for best leading actress and gave an emotional speech of thanks. “We are coming out of difficult times, which have filled us with trauma and we have been isolated Many people out there feel hopeless and lonely and suicide is one of the leading causes of death in America and it has touched many families, and many members of the LGBTQ community who sometimes feel out of place. … we are facing discrimination and laws that are shaking our country with the goal of further dividing us.”

‘Coda’, the big surprise

The Oscar for best film went to Coda, the big surprise of the night, which accumulated three awards: the best supporting actor was Troy Kotsur, who plays the father in this story of a family of deaf and dumb fishermen whose only bridge to the world is their teenage daughter, who dreams of being a singer. Kotsur starred in one of the most beautiful moments of the ceremony, when all the attendees in the Dolby stood up and began to wave their hands –which is the sign of applause for the deaf and dumb–. Coda also won the award for best adapted screenplay (it is inspired by the successful French film La familia Belier).

‘Coda’ won the Oscar for best film.

For the third time in the history of the Oscar a woman takes the award for best direction: Jane Campion won the statuette for her film The Power of the Dog, which came in as the favorite with 12 nominations. Before her, Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Kathryn Bigelow (The Hard Locker) won.

The evening began with a show by Beyoncé, who performed the theme Be Alive from a tennis court (the song was in contention for the award for original theme), and with the award for best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, from West Side Story.

“Now come because Anita says: I want to be in America…dreams do come true. Thank you Steven Spielberg”, fIt was part of the actress’s emotional speech. “See this Afro-Latina with an Oscar,” DeBose concluded, thanking Rita Moreno, the interpreter who played the role of Anita in the original 1961 version.

‘Duna’ won six prizes in the most important technical categories. It was the movie with the most awards. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

Dune, the futuristic epic by Denis Villeneuve, took home a large number of technical awards: it won the Oscars for best sound, special effects, cinematography, production design, editing and original soundtrack (Hans Zimmer).

Drive my Car, the Japanese film, won the Oscar for best foreign film, beating Flee, It Was the Hand of God, Lunana and The Worst Person in the World.

Minutes before the official broadcast began, the winners were announced in 8 categories, which, for the first time in the history of the Oscars, were not televised, a fact that generated controversy when it was announced by the Academy. The winners were appearing in brief speeches.

The Spanish Alberto Mielgo won the statuette for the best animated short film, with The wiper, an award to which the Chilean director Hugo Covarrubias also aspired with Bestia. The Queen Of Basketball was chosen as the best documentary short, and The Long Goodbye was the best live action short.

Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola and Robert de Niro at the Oscars tribute to the 50th anniversary of ‘The Godfather’.

Although it was thought that this would improve the rhythm of the gala, in reality, at times it felt heavy and dull.

The sagas of James Bond and The Godfather were protagonists of the ceremony: The Agent 007 franchise turns 60 and the first installment in Francis Ford Coppola’s trilogy reaches its half-century mark. Surprisingly and in the midst of a giant ovation, Coppola, Robert de Niro and Al Pacino, the director and two of the actors of the mafia classic, appeared on stage.

The gala for the 94th edition of the Oscars returned to the Dolby Theater – which was at 80 percent of its capacity – with the presentation of comedians Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

“We’re at the Oscars, I can’t believe it, it’s the best place. I want to congratulate everyone who made a movie in this pandemic, they weren’t all great, they were hard to understand (…). I watched Charm 109 times,” Schumer joked.

If this new edition of the Oscars, which once again opted for face-to-face attendance, sought to attract attention, they really succeeded.



