Oscar Awards 2022: Charm wins award for best animated film – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Encanto shone at the Oscar awards gala by winning the award for best animated film, category in which he competed with tapes like ‘La Familia Mitchel vs. the Machines’ ,’Flee’, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ and ‘Luca’.

The film, which presents the history of the Madrigal family, managed to impress the members of the Academy, who awarded it the golden statuette that highlights the best animation work of the last year in the film industry.

This production, directed by Jared Bush, and whose music was in charge of Lin-Manuel Miranda, had the participation of several Colombian actors, who lent the voices to some of the main characters, such as María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Angie Cepeda , Carolina Gaitan and Maluma.

Enchantment tells the story of Mirabel, a young woman who has to face the frustration of being the only one in her family without a special gift.

The producers of the film toured various areas of Colombia to capture the different details that stand out in each region, so you can see very typical aspects of the country’s cuisine, music, clothing and fauna and flora.

Encanto was released in November 2021 and worldwide it grossed more than 250 million dollars at the box office. It can currently be seen through the Disney + platform.

Disney movie too was nominated in the category of best original song with ‘Dos oruguitas’, Performed by Sebastian Yatra.

