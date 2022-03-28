Oscar Awards 2022: Colombia shines with its representation at the Oscar Awards 2022 | Entertainment

And after so many delays for the pandemic the COVID-19the delivery of the Oscar awards in its 94th edition marked the return of the ceremony that rewards the best of the seventh art.

This year our country marked the long-awaited red carpet, with the entrance of the singer Sebastian Yatrawho with a pink suit pays homage to the legendary thread of actor Andrés Parra and with whom he will perform the popular song “two caterpillars“, which is nominated for Best Original Song.

Carolina Gaitan She also bet on pink and entered a dress that will dazzle in a presentation of the soundtrack of ‘Charm‘, a Colombian film that received three nominations in the categories of Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score and Best Original Song with ‘Two Caterpillars’.

In addition, the cast of the Spanish dub of Encanto was not far behind and came stomping in the Red carpet of the Oscar 2022with the input of Maria Cecilia Botero, Angie CepedaMauro Castillo, among others.





Colombia shines with its representation at the 2022 Oscar Awards / Photo taken from Reuters