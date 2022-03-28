Oscar Awards 2022: follow the red carpet of the most important event in the world of cinema

The Colombians Carolina Gaitán and Sebastián Yatra were on the red carpet of the 2022 Oscar Awards. Photo: EFE Agency

On Sunday, March 27, the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles is filled with glamor with the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony. The red carpet is the prelude to the ceremony and is considered one of the most important moments of the night, as it is the opportunity to see a parade of stars and the most creative people in the industry with looks that steal the eyes.

Follow the red carpet of the Oscars here live, an event that returns this Sunday, after two years of restrictions due to the pandemic. The actresses Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will be in charge of presenting the ceremony. A gala is expected that will generate emotions and in which at least 2,500 guests will participate.

As is tradition, in previous editions, the guests at the Oscars comply with the dress code. This 2022 the expectations are very high for the return of the event. According to the magazine Vogue Spain, “the promise of a very playful and festive fashion that is evident on the catwalk could be transferred to the red carpet of the Oscars”.

According to experts, trend readings can be made on red carpets. “Analyze what they choose between stylists and brands to promote. You can analyze silhouette, finish, style, accessories, but the easiest is always color. Here we see a pale pink in several looks”, said Diana Gómez, fashion communicator.

“Pastel colors are going to be very strong on the red carpet. We are in spring and that is unusual for the Oscars because they are usually held between January and February, so the ‘mood’ is different. The weather is better in Los Angeles and that allows fewer sleeves, more color and textures”, assured Jeniffer Varela, fashion researcher.

red carpet 2022

Actress Jamie Lee Cutis wore a dress signed by Stella McCartney and had a blue bow in her hand in tribute to refugees.

Saniyya Sidney at Armani Spring 2021 💖✨ She found the perfect dress for her among a super ladylike brand, she gives me Tiana vibes ✨ #Oscar pic.twitter.com/g4xAmpIJfO – Gerard Cortez (@SoyGerardCortez) March 27, 2022

The actress Saniyya Sidney arrived with an Armani Spring 2021.

Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022 Couture by Glenn Martens (Diesel Creative Director). One of those pieces that deserve to be worn on a red carpet #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ysO0NlJkmt — out of context theinexpert 🔮✨ (@WonderMafe) March 28, 2022

An interesting fact about Gaultier, the firm of designer Jean Paul Gaultier, has gained strength again thanks to its collaboration strategies with new creators. As the fashion communicator Gómez explains, “they are giving direction to designers from other houses for each collection. This creates interest from new audiences and renews the attention of their usual audiences”.

Red, a classic on the red carpet

Tracee Ellis Ross dazzled on the red carpet in a red Carolina Herrera dress.

Kirsten Dunst, nominated for her role in “The Power of the Dog,” wore Christian Lacroix haute couture fall/winter 2002.

Pink, one of the colors of the night

Pale pink is one of the colors that is having the most presence on the red carpet.

Lily James (which I prefer as a blonde), in a dress that is sure to lead the prom boards of Pinterest. Her style is romantic in every way: lace, sheer, a soft hue, and a tulle train that gives it fullness without sacrificing a snug, sexy fit. pic.twitter.com/CWFIRGLpZF – Lunareja💚💚💚💚 (@dianalunareja) March 27, 2022

Sebastián Yatra wore a pink Moschino suit and Cartier jewelry. He is one of the three Colombians who will represent the country at the ceremony and will sing the songs of “Encanto”, the Colombian-inspired Disney production. The paisa artist will interpret “Dos oruguitas”.

I always criticize men for opting for dark suits on red carpets, these three took a risk with color. and Yatra. It doesn’t fit me at all, could it be the size? I do love the color. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FqWpb0Vp2F — La Pesada DE Moda (@lapesadademoda) March 28, 2022

Very Peri, Pantone’s Color of the Year

Pantone chose Very Peri as the color of 2022. A midtone between lilac and purple. “Displaying a carefree confidence and daring curiosity that animates our creative, inquisitive and intriguing spirit, Pantone Very Peri helps us embrace this altered landscape of possibility, opening ourselves to new vision as we rewrite our lives. Rekindling gratitude for some of the qualities that blue represents complemented with a new perspective that resonates today, Pantone Very Peri casts the future ahead in a new light,” explained the global authority on color palette communication and inspiration.

Jessica Chastain, nominated for best actress for “Tammy Faye’s Eyes”, opted for a sequined Gucci dress.

Lupita Nyong’o in a sequined gold Prada and “channeling the statuette she’ll present,” says New York Times fashion journalist Vanessa Friedman.

“Lupita always knows how to do it because she incorporates trends, but without being obvious. If they notice, she has fringes, rhinestones and details in pink, ”adds Varela.

Colombia present at the 2022 Oscar Awards

Carolina Gaitán chose a Tony Ward dress in an on-trend pink color and a dramatic silhouette that draws attention and flatters her figure. “The rosewood color is very successful and perfect for her figure. Dramatic and with sleeves that are trendy. I love it”, assured the journalist Pilar Castaño.

Colombian talent at the Oscars: designer Diego Guarnizo designed the dress for María Cecilia Botero, who plays grandmother Madrigal in “Encanto”. “I wanted to leave in this dress the deep feeling of the origin and the craft tradition of my country,” said the Colombian designer.

According to Guarnizo, Gladys Nacavera from the Embera Chamí community wove millions of beads for this garment and the Kamentsa artisan people from the Sibundoy Valley wove the backpack she carries.

The jewels that add a touch of color to the actress’s look are Colombian emeralds from Coscuez Boyacá. Mario Reina was the designer and jeweler in charge of assembling the jewels carved by the gemologist Carlos Emilio Osorio.

The suit with butterflies that Sebastián Yatra wore in his presentation at the Oscars is a design by Colombian Esteban Cortázar.

On the red carpet this Sunday at the 2022 Oscar Awards, Jeniffer Varela feels that many of the attendees left for sure, “contrary to what I thought.” “There was a lot of black and sleeves, but I was also pleased to see a lot of volume on guests like Billie Eilish, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz.”

However, Varela felt that someone was missing who “would leave us breathless. I thought she was going to be Zendaya but then again, she walked away super confident. We have seen her more risky on other occasions. Even Zoe Kravitz was discreet.”

For Diana Gómez, fashion communicator, “the red carpet continues to be high-value commercial content for brands. It is a way to generate global exposure and a free press matchless. The challenge continues to be the balance between being the most innovative and not entering the worst-dressed lists, an edge that is always very thin”.

Fun facts

1. According to Jessica Paster, a stylist to celebrities like Cate Blanchett, Miranda Kerr, and Sandra Bullock, it’s normal for a designer to pay a celebrity to wear one of their designs on the red carpet.

2. Jennifer Lawrence is the actress who has worn the most expensive dress on an Oscar red carpet. In 2013, the actress was seen in a pink Dior haute couture strapless gown.

3. In 2009 Penélope Cruz wore a vintage Pierre Balmain design. Fashion critics consider him one of the best dressed of all the editions.

4. The best white dresses in history: Gwyneth Paltrow and her cape dress by Tom Ford in 2012, Margot Robbie in 2018 by Chanel or Julianne Moore in 2015.

5. Natalie Portman and the detail on her cape. On the 2020 red carpet, the actress wore a black Dior dress with a cape with which she carried a feminist message: she had embroidered the names of all the directors who were not nominated that year.