After three years of unhosted ceremonies, the 94th Academy Awards will feature three presenters: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This March 27, the Oscars 2022 will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theater. We share the details of the broadcast.

Oscar Awards 2022 in the USA: what time are they, TV channel and how to watch the gala

Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will host ABC’s red carpet coverage beginning at 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET. The ceremony, which will also air on ABC, will begin at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET.

AND! will also cover the red carpet starting at 2:00 pm PT/5:00 pm ET. Laverne Cox, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Brad Goreski, Karamo Brown and Naz Perez will provide commentary.

This year, the Academy has presented a new dynamic for the transmission of the gala, since the event will be broadcast live with American Sign Language interpretation on the Academy YouTube channel for viewers who are deaf or hard of hearing.

How to watch the Oscars 2022 online?

Cable subscribers can watch the 2022 Oscars live online at abc.com or the ABC app and sign in with your TV provider credentials. Those without a cable subscription can watch the Oscars on any live TV streaming service that offers access to ABC.

As for the options to watch online, there is FuboTV, platform that broadcasts live and on demand from more than 100 cable channels (including ABC). Plans start at $70 per month, but a seven-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

Hulu Live TV also includes ABC. Plans start at $70 per month for the ad-supported option or $76 per month for the ad-free plan. The subscription includes Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as access to Hulu original content like The Kardashians.

Sling TV is another online cable and streaming service. Their plans start at $10 per month to access more than 30 channels of entertainment, news and sports.

YouTube’s live TV service offers access to more than 85 networks, including ABC. Monthly subscriptions start at $65, but new subscribers can get an offer for $55 per month for the first three months.