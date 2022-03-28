Oscar Awards 2022: Minute by minute of the ceremony – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The ceremony began The 94th edition of the Oscars risked breaking some traditions and this year’s ceremony is actually a testing laboratory for the search for an evolution in its gala.

(You may be interested in: Yatra: I’m going to sing in Spanish at the Oscars. BOCAS interview)

It has not been without controversy, but the truth is that it has generated a lot of expectation and changes are expected, such as the decision to bring the public closer through Twitter so that they can choose their favorite movie and scenes with the hashtags #OscarsFanFavorite and #OscarsCheerMoment, Give you some much needed fresh air.

Likewise, tonight categories such as best original soundtrack, makeup and hairstyle, editing, production design, sound, as well as the three dedicated to short films (documentary, animated and live action) will not be broadcast live on television, possibly for revitalize the ceremony in front of the cameras.

In the awards that were not televised, the Spanish Alberto Mielgo won the statuette for best animated short film with ‘The Windshield Wiper’; an award to which the Chilean director Hugo Covarrubias also aspired with “Bestia”.

The Oscars gala begins

The tennis players Serena and Venus Williams welcomed the award gala giving way to the interpretation of the song ‘Be Alive’, which is part of the film King Richard: a winning family. In an open space that emulated a tennis court, Beyoncé sang the composition that accompanied a story of empowerment. discipline and fight for dreams.

“It’s wonderful to be here”: Troy Kotsur

Troy Kotsur, the father of ‘Coda: Signs of the Heart’, makes a presence on the red carpet. Excited, he talked about his role and this experience.

“I’m very excited and honored to be here at the Oscars. It’s been a very long process to develop this project and it really is a wonderful moment. With ‘Coda’ we have this world that connects the hearing with the deaf community,” he said. for TNT.

Eugenio Derbez and Guillermo del Toro, representing Mexico

Mexican Eugenio Derbez showed his emotion at the reception that ‘Coda: Señales de Corazón’ is receiving.

“It was something spectacular because the movie came out in theaters in August and thanks to the nomination people started to see it more and more, and this last week it exploded. That makes me very happy because it has a very beautiful message. If we talk about diversity and inclusion in Hollywood, this movie is the best example,” he told TNT.

For his part, Guillermo del Toro has been posting photos on his social networks inside the award ceremony of the categories that are not being televised.

Carolina Gaitan arrives on the red carpet

Carolina Gaitán, the main voice of No Se Habla de Bruno, Encanto’s song that reached number 1 for five weeks on the Billboard list, is already on the red carpet of the Oscar Awards.

Tonight the Colombian actress and singer will perform the hit song from the Disney movie with Mauro Castillo.

“I was rehearsing so that Dos Oruguitas would not forget me”: Sebastián Yatra

The Colombian singer and interpreter of ‘Dos oruguitas’, nominated for best song, did not keep his emotion on the red carpet.

Before the cameras of TNT, Yatra pointed out that he has been rehearsing the Encanto song to mechanize it and avoid thinking about its lyrics.

The singer expressed his sadness at the absence of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who canceled his attendance after his wife tested positive for covid-19.

“This presentation is dedicated to him, to Colombia and to all the people who speak Spanish. This language is so beautiful that you don’t need to understand it to feel it,” he said.

María Cecilia Botero, Mauro Castillo and the rest of the cast of ‘Encanto’ arrive at the ceremony

The people behind the Madrigal family are already present on the red carpet. Among them are Mauro Castillo, María Cecilia Botero, Carolina Gaitán and Stephanie Beatriz.

News in development…

*With information from EFE