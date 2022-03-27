Oscar Awards 2022: minute by minute

14:24.- Following the disruption due to the pandemic, Oscar display their power this Sunday with one of the most Hispanic galas in their history, among the nominations of Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem and musical performances by Sebastián Yatra, Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

14:25.- Luis Gramajo and Hans Schrei are the owners of the Wunderkeks brand, a business that sells cookies whose delicacies will be included in the “Everyone wins” gift bags, which the company Distinctive Assets sends to Hollywood stars with dozens of products to promote brands. . This year the gifts also include facial care, sports equipment, spirits.

14:30.- Even without starting the ceremony, Eugenio Derbez began the celebrations since today is his anniversary with his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo. “Coda”, the film in which the Mexican actor participates has three nominations for the golden statuette.

14:38.- the mexican director Carlos Lopezson of the producer Carla Estrada, showed off the seat that he will have to occupy as a nominee for the film “Raya and the Last Dragon” (“Raya and the last dragon”) by Disney.

14:46.- In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Jamie Lee Curtis She wore a blue ribbon upon her arrival on the red carpet.

AP Photo

15:13.- Vanessa Hudgens dazzled with a Michael Kors design.

15:35.- The fashion designer Nicky Hilton She arrived with a dress from the British firm Jenny Packham, which highlights her pregnancy. The celebrity is part of the fashion team that will comment on the red carpet for the ABC television network.

Photo. EFE

15:40.- Producer Geoff McLean, director Matt Ogens, as well as Amaree McKenstry-Hall and Nyle DiMarco arrived on the red carpet. McKenstry-Hall carried a picture in memory of Teddy Webter, whose death is covered in the short documentary Audible, one of the Oscar nominees.

15:50.- irish actor Jude Hill, who plays screenwriter Kenneth Branagh in “Belfast,” nominated for six categories; one of them for Best Picture, he arrived on the red carpet accompanied by his mother Shauneen Hill.

Photo: AP

16:05.- The Mexican producer Carla Estrada He showed the dress that he will wear to support his son Carlos, nominated in the category of Best Animated Film.

4:06 p.m.– Dressed in a Moschino, Sebastian Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas”, a song nominated for Best Original Song, becoming the second person to sing completely in Spanish, after, in 2005, actor Antonio Banderas sang “Al Otro Lado Del Río”, a composition by Jorge Drexler for the tape “Motorcycle Diaries”, accompanied by the guitar of Carlos Santana.

“This was born from a call that Disney made us without expecting anything, and it’s great to be here at the Oscars, to be the first Colombian to be there,” said the singer upon arrival.

Photo: AFP

16:16: Jessica Chastain She arrived in a mauve and gold Gucci dress with which she made a nod to her character Tammy Faye, for which she is nominated for best actress.

Photo: AFP

16:26.- After facing a mechanical failure in one of his motorcycles Harley Davidsonduring a routine weekend walk, the actor Jason Momoa appears at the Oscars wearing a scarf in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Photo: EFE

16:47.- In this 94th edition, New Zealand director Jane Campion is emerging as one of the favorites to obtain recognition for Best Director, for the film “The Power of the Dog”, nominated in 11 more categories.

Photo: AP

17:14: “The movie came out in theaters in August, and thanks to the nomination, people started watching it a lot more and it makes me very happy because it has a very beautiful message if we talk about inclusion and diversity in holly, this movie is the best example.”- Eugenio Derbez

Photo: AFP

17:16: “Happy to be here and to be part of a song that, as a father, I have listened to many times in my house, and celebrates a culture and the flavor of Latinos. It’s going to be a different version that we’re doing tonight.” Luis Fonsi.



Photo: AFP

17:22.- Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Oscars for the film that portrays the imperfections of motherhood in “the dark daughter“, nominated in the categories to Best actress (Olvia Colam); Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley); and Best Adapted Screenplay (Maggie Gyllenhaal). The director wears a Schiaparelli and wears Grace Lee jewelry.



Photo: AP

17:24.- Nicole Kidmanwho plays Lucille Ball on tape”being the ricardos”, said that playing that role was “terrifying and exciting”, while walking the red carpet of the ceremony. “It was quite a challenge so I am happy that I did well and I was very lucky to be able to play this icon and to be able to see the human side of him.”

17:32.- “I studied interviews, photographs, I had a lot of time, but in the end she (Diana de Gales) is very impossible to absorb, I do the best imitations of my friends and I felt that she was my friend and that she could do it well.” – Kristen Stewart on her portrayal of Lady Di in “Spencer.”



Photo: AP

17:43.- The awards ceremony began in six categories that will not be broadcast at the ceremony, due to time constraints, and the first winner was Hans Zimmer, for the soundtrack of “dunes“.

The film meets the forecasts and takes the prize in this category in which the Spanish Alberto Iglesias (“Parallel Mothers”) and the Californian with Mexican roots Germaine Franco (“Encanto”) also competed.