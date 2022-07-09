Oscar Awards 2022: Nicole Kidman’s reaction that went viral was not because of Will Smith’s slap | Film and Television

Until the middle of the ceremony, the 2022 Oscar Awards were going smoothly. The pools seemed to be getting it right, although there were some other surprises; from Spain there was expectation for the nominations of Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Alberto Mielgo Y Leo Sanchez and the soundtrack of Alberto Iglesias -although finally only one received the award-; and the whole world was attentive to know which would be the most awarded film. But the time came between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

That slap went around the world in a matter of seconds, and all because of a joke about the styling of Jada Pinkett Smith that the actor did not like The Williams Method. Although if there is something that can be compared to the repercussion that the moment had on social networks, That was Nicole Kidman’s alleged reaction to the moment she lived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The snapshot quickly went around the world as the reaction that the actress had when witnessing what happened live, being the meat of all kinds of memes that accompanied that of Smith’s blow to the comedian who presented that moment of the gala. The photograph, very recognizable thanks to all the commotion that was experienced, is of the actress sitting in her seat, remarkably surprised, practically as if she had seen something that she did not expect to see at that precise moment. Nevertheless, we already know that the photograph is not related to the specific moment of the already Oscar winner, Will Smith.

Thanks to the American medium Vulture it has been clarified that the actress starred in that iconic portrait long before all the controversy passed. Specifically, The image was taken at the beginning of the ceremony, in the part that was not televised to the media and in which eight technical awards were distributed.

Kidman was not reacting to any unpleasant moments, quite the opposite: that was his reaction when he saw his colleague Jessica Chastain enter the theater, to whom he holds a deep affection. In fact, the best evidence that it is about this moment and not any other is that several Twitter accounts had already published the image several minutes before Will Smith got up from his seat to make “television history”, as Rock commented after receiving the slap.

Although fiction sometimes seems more appealing than reality, it seems that we will never know how the coup was experienced live -at least, graphically-. But the awards and everything that has been achieved after the ceremony will always last. Even so, it seems that even Smith himself is willing to turn the page after apologizing to his partner for what happened.