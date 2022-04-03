Oscar Awards 2022: on which streaming platform can I watch the nominated films? | Oscar Awards | 94th edition of the Oscar Awards | Academy Award | Academy Award | tdex | revtli | ANSWERS

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has already announced the nominations for the Oscar of 2022among which there are several surprises, as well as curious facts and some records, which means that viewers should prepare in time to watch the 10 nominated films and live the next Oscars 2022 to the fullest.

CHECK HERE: Via TNT, Oscar Awards 2022: nominees, schedule and live broadcast today of the ceremony for the best of cinema

Some film productions nominated for the gold statuette are exclusively to be enjoyed at the cinemabut there are others that you can watch for free if you are users of streaming platforms better known as Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Netflix, HBO Max and YouTube.

It should be noted that, at the 2022 Oscar Awards there will be 10 candidates, 2 more than normal, for the most important prize of all: Best Film, which will be disputed this Sunday March 27 at 7:00 pm in Peru.

LOOK HERE: “Lina de Lima”: where to see the film starring Magaly Solier?

Where to see the films nominated for the Oscars 2022?

The Power of the Dog – Netflix

Accumulate a total of 12 nominations in these Oscar Awards and it comes from destroying the Golden Globes, so it is one of the great favorites to win the jackpot. This drama is based on a novel, which has the same name, written in 1967 by Thomas Savage.

The Williams Method – Apple TV / HBO Max

The film tells the story of father of the Williams sisterstwo American tennis players who reached the top of the sport thanks to their father’s tenacity, effort and patience. Will Smith is the one who plays the role of the father and has been nominated for best actor.

Licorice Pizza – Prime Video (prepaid)

The director of the film is Paul Thomas Andersonwho tells the story of a teenage love in the San Fernando Valley with the actors Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. They also participate Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, among others.

Don’t Look Up – Netflix

The movie that has Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence as its main actors has four nominations in the Oscar Awards 2022: best film, best original screenplay, best editing and best soundtrack. It is a satire of Adam McKay that has caught the attention of the Academy.

This film has been nominated in three categories: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. It has been written and directed by Stink and his name has to do with the hearing children of deaf parents, because in the English language they are known as ‘coda‘.

Love Without Barriers – Disney +

This is the second film adaptation of the musical by Broadway what tells the story of two teenagers in love in 1950s New York. But they belong to two opposing gangs, the Jets and the Sharks.

Kenneth Brangh, writer and producer of the film, assures that it is his most personal work, since it recounts how a child experiences the conflict of BelfastNorthern Ireland, in the 1960s. Experience that precisely he lived. It is nominated for seven categories.

He has a dozen nominations for Oscar awards and has a tremendous cast (Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, among many others). It is directed by D.Enis Villeneuve And it’s an adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert from 1965.

The Alley of Lost Souls – Star Plus

the movie he directs William of the Bull is starring Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett. It is an adaptation of the novel. William Lindsay Gresham (1946).

Drive my car – Mubi (April 1)

The film is directed by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi is based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, which belongs to his collection ‘Men without women’. This has earned him a nomination for best adapted screenplay and best international film.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO:

Unlike other editions of the world cup, the Qatar 2022 World Cup will take place in a pandemic context. Unless the health authorities indicate otherwise or change their mind, there are some health requirements that are still in force. Here we tell you what they are.

