Oscar Awards 2022: Oscar Awards 2022: The winners of the Hollywood Academy | Entertainment

With the spectacular presentation of the Colombian Sebastian Yatrawho took the stage with “two caterpillars“, the song of the film Charmadvances the celebration of the awards gala of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The award ceremony was immediate and the first winner of the night was Ariana DeBosenominated for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Anita’ on West Side Story.

Charm won in the category of Best animated filmwhile ‘The Windshield Wiper’ wins the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.

Troy Kotsur took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “CODA”, being the first deaf actor to take this statuette.

The movie “dunes” It has already won three categories, including: Best Editing, Best Production Design and Best Sound. This production directed by Denis Villeneuve, featured Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and many other actors.

Jenny Beavan takes home a statuette of the Oscar awards 2022 in the Best Costume Design category, for his incredible work on the movie Cruella.

“Drive My Car” also took a Oscar in the category of Best International Filmas well as Belfars who won as Best Original Screenplay.

“Summer of Soul” won the statuette for best documentary feature film and “dunes” continues to win awards, having also won the award in the Best Edition category.

As Best song was awarded ‘No time to die’, by Billie Eilish, and the most popular movie went to “army of the dead“.