Oscar Awards 2022: What is Argentina looking for about the award, according to Google? | Chronicle

A new ceremony of the Oscar awards, where awards will be given in 23 categories. Below is a list of the nominated films, actresses and actors that generated the most search interest on Google during the last year in Argentina, as well as some curiosities that were searched for about the award.

What are we looking for in Argentina about the 2022 Oscar Awards?

Category: Best Film. During the last year in Argentina, Dune was the film that grew the most in web searches.

Top 5: nominees for best film that grew the most in searches during the last year

1-Dune

2- The Williams Method

3- Don’t Look Up

4- Belfast

5- The Alley of Lost Souls

Some popular queries that link to this movie include: “Dune cast” and “Dune synopsis”. To learn more about the 2021 version of Dune and the original 1984 film, Argentinians also searched for the term “YouTube Te Lo Resumo Dune”, to refer to Argentinian content creator Te Lo Resumo’s comedic summaries. In the video of him he makes a comparison between the original version and the 2021 remake.

But also, questions related to those who were the basis of this production stand out, such as “Frank Herbert” -author of the novel that inspired the film- and “David Lynch”, who directed the 1984 version of the feature film. Another term that aroused search interest was “Dune Jodorowsky”, for the version of Dune by the Chilean filmmaker who was never filmed, but who in 2014 saw the premiere of a documentary with his vision for this film.









Category: Best Actress

In this category, the three actresses who grew the most in searches during the last 12 months were Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Stewart.

Looking ahead to a new Oscar Awards ceremony, one of the outstanding queries regarding the actress from Spain is “Penelope Cruz won the Oscar?”, And the answer is yes. Penélope Cruz was the first Spanish actress to be nominated for and win an Academy Award, thanks to her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. This year, the actress is once again nominated in the Best Actress category for her participation in Parallel Mothers. Another question that Argentines ask themselves on the web is “How Penelope Cruz came to Hollywood” and this happened thanks to Almodóvar’s film All About My Mother, which won a statuette in the Best Foreign Film category.

Some terms related to the actress that aroused great interest refer to movies or series in which actresses similar to Penélope participated, such as “Penélope Cruz Spanglish”, in which she is confused with Paz Vega and “Penélope Cruz Velvet”, a series in which His sister, Monica, participated. Other questions that people often ask on the web about this actress are of a personal nature, such as “Where was Penelope Cruz born” and “Who is Penelope Cruz’s brother?”

Regarding Nicole Kidman, in Argentina, the main queries about the actress are related to her career. In particular, the term “Nicole Kidman Movies” aroused great interest, as well as her roles in the films: “Reincarnation”, “The Interpreter”, “A Way Home”, “Trust No One” and “Dead Calm” . On the other hand, some search terms stand out, such as “Nicole Kidman movie secession war” for Return to Cold Mountain, “Nicole Kidman Ricardos” for her participation in Being the Ricardos and “Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie” for The scandal. The query “Song by Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor” is also highlighted for the performance of these actors in Moulin Rouge.

People are also wondering about her relationship with Tom Cruise. Within the queries that involve both actors can be found “What is the name of the movie by Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman” and “Movie in which Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman meet”. These actors participated in 3 movies together: Days of Thunder (1990), Far and Away (1992) and Eyes Wide Shut (1999).

A curious search? Among the related queries, the term “Nicole Kidman talks about her marriage to Cubero” was found, confusing the Australian with the Argentine model.

The third most wanted was Kristen Stewart. In addition to inquiries related to her latest film where she plays Ladi Di, such as “Kristen Stewart as Lady Di”, her participation in Twilight continues to arouse great interest. Some queries related to the movies where she played Bella are: “What movies did Kristen Stewart make before Eclipse?”, “Kristen Stewart’s preparation for Breaking Dawn Part 1” and “Kristen Stewart’s age in Twilight”.

In addition, in Argentina during the last year, search interest for Kristen Stewart related to two actresses was aroused: the terms “Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart” and “Teresa Palmer Kristen Stewart” were some of the related queries that stood out due to the similarities between them. But people were not only interested in the physical resemblances but also associated the actress with the singer Rod Stewart, with whom she shares a last name and made the search for the term “Kristen Stewart is the daughter of Rod Stewart” popular.

Category: Best Actor

The nominated actors who grew the most in searches over the past year were Will Smith and Andrew Garfield.

One of the queries regarding the actor that aroused the most interest in web searches is “How many Oscars did Will Smith win?” And while his last role in the film The Williams Method earned him his third Oscar nomination for Best Actor, Smith has yet to win in this category. One of the films starring Will Smith that generated a lot of interest was I Am Legend, and some related questions that stand out include: “How old was Will Smith when he made I Am Legend?”, “What is the name of Will Smith’s dog in I am Legend?”, “What is the song that Will Smith hums in I am Legend?”. Another movie featured in related questions about the actor was Independence Day, with queries including: “Why won’t Will Smith be in Independence Day 2” and “Will Smith’s son be in the movie Independence Day? ”

His link with Argentina could not be left out of the issues that aroused the most interest in the actor. It is that between November and December 2013, Will Smith and Margot Robbie were in the country for the recording of Focus. And, during the last year, the queries that aroused the most interest about his participation in the film were: “What movie did Will Smith record in Buenos Aires in 2013?” and “Hospital where Will Smith recorded in Argentina”. In addition, other terms that stood out were “Juan Minujín and Will Smith” and “Justina Bustos and Will Smith”, for their participation in the film.

Regarding Andrew Garfield, some queries related to this actor are linked to Tick Tick Boom, a film for which he is nominated for Best Actor. However, questions related to his participation in Spider-Man stand out, such as: “Andrew Garfield’s first Spider-Man suit”, “How many Spider-Man movies did Andrew Garfield make”, “Andrew Garfield why is he no longer Spider -Man” and “Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be in Spider-Man No Way Home.”

A curious fact is that at the end of 2021 a photo of the actor wearing a jacket with the Argentine flag went viral and this caused search interest to grow for some terms, such as “Andrew Garfield Argentina” and “Andrew Garfield with the jacket of Argentina”. Argentina”.

The actor’s TV appearances did not go unnoticed among Argentines and, for this reason, some outstanding queries are “Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds” for the episode they starred in during the Golden Globe Awards in 2017; “Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan Interview” for their appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden; and “Andrew Garfield Rupaul Drag Race” for his time on the English version of the reality show.