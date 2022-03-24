Oscar Awards 2022: What were the most googled movies and actors by Argentines?

This Sunday, March 27, the ceremony of the Oscar awards that will honor the best films released between January and December 2021. Beyond the vote of the members of the Academies of Motion Picture Arts and Sciencesthe public has its favorites.

Therefore, below we detail which are the nominated movies, actresses and actors that generated the most search interest on Google during the last year in Argentina.

What are we looking for in Argentina about the 2022 Oscar Awards?

The most anticipated moment of the night is, of course, the delivery of the statuette to Best film.

This 2022, there are 10 nominees for this category: ‘Belfast‘, ‘CODA‘, ‘don’t look up‘, ‘Drive My Car‘, ‘dunes‘, ‘Williams method‘, ‘Licorice Pizza‘, ‘the power of the dog‘, ‘West Side Story‘ and ‘the alley of lost souls‘.

Of these, the film that grew the most in web searches in Argentina was “Dune”, the science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on the bestseller Frank Herbert.

Some popular queries that link to this movie include: “Dune cast” and “Dune synopsis”. To learn more about the 2021 version of Dune and the original 1984 film, Argentinians also searched for the term “YouTube Te Lo Resumo Dune”, to refer to Argentinian content creator Te Lo Resumo’s comedic summaries. In the video of him he makes a comparison between the original version and the 2021 remake.

But also, the searches on “Frank Herbert”, author of the novel that inspired the film, and “David Lynch”, who directed the 1984 version of the feature film, stand out. Another term that aroused search interest was “Dune Jodorowsky”, for the version of the Chilean filmmaker that was never filmed.

Top 5: films nominated for best film most sought after by Argentines

dunes The Williams Method don’t look up Belfast The Alley of Lost Souls

Among the nominees for Best actressthe three that most caught the attention of Argentines and that were most googled are: Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Stewart.

One of the outstanding queries regarding the Spanish actress is: “Did Penelope Cruz win the Oscar?“, And the answer is yes. Penelope Cruz was the first Spanish actress to be nominated for and win an Academy Award, thanks to her role in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”.

This year, the actress is once again nominated in the Best Actress category for her participation in “Parallel Mothers“.

Another question that Argentines ask themselves on the web is “How Penelope Cruz came to Hollywood” and this happened thanks to the movie “All About My Mother” by Pedro Almodovarwhich won a statuette in the Best Foreign Film category.

Regarding Nicole Kidman, one of the main queries about the actress is related to her career. In particular, the term “Nicole Kidman Movies” aroused great interest, as well as his roles in the films: “Reincarnation”, “The Interpreter”, “A Way Home”, “Don’t trust anyone” and “Dead Calm”.

People also wonder about their relationship with Tom Cruise. Within the consultations that involve both actors, it is possible to find “What is the name of the Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman movie” and “Movie where Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman meet”. These actors participated in 3 movies together: Days of Thunder (1990), Far and Away (1992) and Eyes Wide Shut (1999).

A curious search? Among the related queries, the term “Nicole Kidman talks about her marriage to Cubero”confusing the Australian with the Argentine model.

The third most wanted was Kristen Stewart. In addition to queries related to his latest film where he plays Ladi DiWhat “Kristen Stewart as Lady Di”his participation in Twilight continues to arouse great interest.

On the other hand, among the nominees for the category Best Actor who grew the most in searches during the last year were Will Smith and Andrew Garfield.

One of the queries referring to the actor that aroused the greatest search interest on the web is “How many Oscars did Will Smith win?”. And while his latest role in the movie “The Williams Method” earned him his third Oscar nomination for Best Actor, Smith has yet to be honored in this category.

One of the films starring Will Smith that generated a lot of interest was “I Am Legend” and some related questions that stand out include: “How old was Will Smith when he made I Am Legend?”, “What’s the name of the dog in Will Smith in I Am Legend?”, “What is the song that Will Smith hums in I Am Legend?”. Another movie featured in related questions about the actor was Independence Day, with queries including: “Why won’t Smith be in Independence Day 2” and “Will Smith’s son be in the movie Independence Day? ”pendency

His link with Argentina could not be left out of the issues that aroused the most interest in the actor. It is that between November and December 2013, Will Smith and Margot Robbie were in the country for the recording of “Focus”.

About Andrew Garfieldsome queries related to this actor are linked to “tick tick boom“, a film for which he is nominated for Best Actor. However, the questions related to his participation in Spider Man.

A curious fact is that at the end of 2021 a photo of the actor wearing a jacket with the flag of Argentina and this caused search interest to grow for some terms, such as “Andrew Garfield Argentina” and “Andrew Garfield with the Argentina jacket”.