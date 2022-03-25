Oscar Awards 2022: Which celebrities will be presenters at this gala?

The Oscars gala 2022 It will take place this Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. This will be a ceremony that will seek to reward the best of Hollywood cinema, so this event will bring together the most famous celebrities in the world of entertainment. And without a doubt, it will be a great night for all those present.
In Mexico the oscars 2022 They will start promptly at 6:00 p.m. The broadcast will also cover the red carpet, nominated artists and celebrity arrivals.
The celebrities who will be presenters at the Oscars 2022
This great event will also feature great hosts, who will be in charge of harmonizing the ceremony and presenting the winners of the night. Among the most anticipated stars of the night are: Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shawn Mendes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Jason Momoa.
However, recently, the Academy revealed the complete list of the artists that will be presenters next March 27, here we share:
Naomi Scott
Tyler Perry
Tracee Ellis Ross
J K Simmons
kelly slater
wesley snipes
Shaun White
Serena Williams
venus williams
Yuh Jung Youn
Rachel Zegler
Lily James
Zoe Kravitz
Mila Kunis
John Leguizamo
Simu Liu
rami maleck
Bill Murray
Lupita Nyong’o
Elliot Page
Rose Perez
Chris Rock
Jill Scott
Ruth E Carter
Sean “Diddy” Combs
DJ Khaled
Jacob Elordi
Jake Gyllenhaal
Woody Harrelson
HER
Tiffany Haddish
Tony Hawk
Anthony Hopkins
Daniel Kaluya
Samuel L Jackson
Halle Bailey
Stephanie Beatrice
Josh Brolin