Oscar Awards 2022: Which celebrities will be presenters at this gala?

The Oscars gala 2022 It will take place this Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. This will be a ceremony that will seek to reward the best of Hollywood cinema, so this event will bring together the most famous celebrities in the world of entertainment. And without a doubt, it will be a great night for all those present.

In Mexico the oscars 2022 They will start promptly at 6:00 p.m. The broadcast will also cover the red carpet, nominated artists and celebrity arrivals.

The celebrities who will be presenters at the Oscars 2022

This great event will also feature great hosts, who will be in charge of harmonizing the ceremony and presenting the winners of the night. Among the most anticipated stars of the night are: Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shawn Mendes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Jason Momoa.

However, recently, the Academy revealed the complete list of the artists that will be presenters next March 27, here we share:

Naomi Scott

Tyler Perry

Tracee Ellis Ross

J K Simmons

kelly slater

wesley snipes

Shaun White

Serena Williams

venus williams

Yuh Jung Youn

Rachel Zegler

Lily James

Zoe Kravitz

Mila Kunis

John Leguizamo

Simu Liu

rami maleck

Bill Murray

Lupita Nyong’o

Elliot Page

Rose Perez

Chris Rock

Jill Scott

Ruth E Carter

Sean “Diddy” Combs

DJ Khaled

Jacob Elordi

Jake Gyllenhaal

Woody Harrelson

HER

Tiffany Haddish

Tony Hawk

Anthony Hopkins

Daniel Kaluya

Samuel L Jackson

Halle Bailey

Stephanie Beatrice

Josh Brolin