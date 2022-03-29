Oscar Awards 2022: Will Smith and Eduardo Yáñez star in the best MEMES of the event

They finished the oscars 2022 leaving behind them a wave of memes where the main protagonist is Will Smith for the unexpected slap he gave to Chris Rock after making fun of his wife.

After the controversy, users of social networks reminded Eduardo Yanezwho also had a viral moment a few years ago by slapping a reporter.

Twitter users let their creativity fly to remember the memorable event.

There are even some who believe that Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland were commenting on the moment in their private WhatsApp group.

And after the embarrassing moment, the networks are undecided if Will did the right thing or made the wrong decision by going on stage to hit Chris Rock.

What did Chris Rock say about Jada Pinkett-Smith?

Comedian and host Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith because of her bald spot.

Rock turned to Jada and pointed out that she could be in the sequel to ‘GI Jane’, a film whose protagonist is a woman who is part of an elite army corps. Rock’s comment was aimed at the appearance of the actress because she shaved her head.

However, the “joke” was not well taken by the actress, who did not hesitate to show her discontent with a grimace and turning her eyes.

Jada has commented on previous occasions on her fight against alopecia and that due to this she had chosen to show off her shaved head.

At that moment, the camera refocused on Rock, who was still laughing at his comment, when Will Smith came on stage and without saying anything slapped him. Later, the “Men in Black” actor attacked the presenter from his seat.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith said repeatedly.

