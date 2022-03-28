Oscar Awards 2022: Zendaya, Uma Thurman and Kristen Stewart in white shirt

The red carpet of the 94th edition of the Oscar awards He left us endless looks worthy of being admired, analyzed and remembered. As always, celebrities gave a fashion lecture and three of the most fashionable and anticipated actresses of the night agreed on one of the garments: ZendayaUma Thurman and Kristen Stewart They went with a white shirt and demonstrated how to transform a basic garment into a gala item.

Zendaya combined her shirt with a paillette skirt

Ambassador of Valentino and Bulgari jewellery, Zendaya is an icon of red carpet With all the letters. As usual, she stole all eyes and surprised when she arrived at the ceremony with a short white shirt with a long skirt paillettes silver with tail, all Valentino. As accessories, she took several “climbing” bracelets of diamonds. The image went viral in minutes and his fans celebrated the look.

Zendaya swept her look with a short shirt and paillette maxi skirt. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

A hairstyle relaxed updo, makeup in neutral tones and more silver jewelery in tune with the bracelets crowned the style of the star of dunesnominated for Best Picture.

Kristen Stewart: white shirt, blazer and mini shorts

The actress, who put herself in the shoes of Lady Di in the film spencer, bet on his rebellious imprint with masculine touches. From the hand of chanellthe signature that usually accompanies her in all red carpettook a unbuttoned white shirt with a black jacket and matching mini shorts.

I also read: From Penélope Cruz to Timothée Chalamet, the looks of the red carpet at the Oscars 2022

Kristen Stewart wore a Chanel look with a white shirt. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP)

The detail? On the skin of the neckline, which was almost exposed, she wore a Important long silver necklace with a red stone. As accessories he wore black stilettos and a beauty look rocker: loose hair with lots of volume and side parting and shadowed eyes smokey.

Uma Thurman in a black silk maxi skirt

Uma Thurman exuded sophistication and elegance when she appeared on the red carpet in a white shirt set (which was buttoned up to the neck) and black silk maxi skirtall of Bottega Veneta. To complete her neutral and delicate look, she wore silver hoops with diamonds and voluminous hair tied back.

Uma Thurman poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard By: REUTERS

Without losing the style that characterizes them and always up to date with the latest trends, the stars show how to get out of the classic dress and rock their original gala looks.

Follow us at @estilotn and find out everything new in fashion and beauty.