Oscar Awards: 27 couples who left their mark on the red carpet

This Sunday, the 94th edition of oscars 2022 It will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. This year’s list of nominees guarantees that the show will be star-studded: Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz and Andrew Garfield are just a few of the big stars who have been chosen to the most coveted awards of the night. And what’s more, all of these actors will hit the red carpet in person in some of the most dazzling looks of the moment.

In honor of the great event that is coming up, fashion looks at past award nights throughout the week, starting with the most attractive couples that reigned on the red carpets of yesteryear. At last year’s ceremony, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson rocked the role of a true power couple: he in a gold Brioni suit and she in a black, full-skirted Zuhair Murad dress. In 2021, Natalie Portman made a powerful feminist statement at Dior, while her husband Benjamin Millepied accessorized her in a classic tuxedo that allowed her to shine. A year earlier, Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton proved they’re one of Tinseltown’s most chic new couples, she in a purple Rodarte gown and he in a trendy Saint Laurent suit.

The years 2000 and 2010, in general, have served to produce several unforgettable style moments that, moreover, have been doubly impressive. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (when they were still together) arrived together at the red carpet in the year 2000 displaying classic Hollywood glamour: Aniston in a V-neck dress and Pitt in a classic tuxedo. In 2005, Beyoncé and Jay-Z also attended the Oscars in similar elegance: Beyoncé wore a velvet Versace gown and Jay-Z wore a timeless tuxedo.

Going back even further, to the ’90s and beyond, other impeccably dressed couples have included Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who in 1997 even wore matching metallic greens. In 1973, Sonny and Cher wore iconic outfits that still hold up today: Cher wore a dress by Bob Mackie (her go-to designer for several years of her career), and Sonny let her shine in a plush tuxedo.

Next, 27 Oscar couples that have dominated the red carpet over the years.

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Monica Silveti