Oscar Awards: from Heidi Klum to Kristen Stewart, the looks of the nominees

the american magazine The Hollywood Reporter She hosted one of the most exclusive parties in the industry. After the nominees for the next installment of the Oscar awardswhich will be held on Sunday, March 27, the stars enjoyed a celebration and gave a preview of the entire glamor What will we see on the red carpet?

Heidi Klum opted for feathers and total white

Fashionista and stunning in every event she attends, Heidi klum He chose an original totally white outfit for the occasion. she took a crop top with polo neck and above one leather jacket with feathers on the sleevesone of the most popular fashion slogans in the red carpets.

Heidi Klum chose feathers for her party look. (Photo: AP/Jordan Strauss/Invision)

added a midi pencil skirt with belt included and finished off the bet with a pair of buccaneers style texas with pointed end. A bag metallic silver color was the only item that cut the chromatic scale.

The loose and straight hairwith the fringe of the forehead combed casually gave a rebellious touch to the look, which he completed with intense eye makeup based on a set of gray and white shadows, intense eyeliner and mascara. A touch of blush and lips with gloss Those were the final details.

Kristen Stewart wore a sophisticated top and skirt ensemble

Kristen Stewartwhich last year turned into a very convincing Lady Di For the movie spencer, brought all the elegance and sophistication that characterizes his character. The actress opted for a sober look made up of a white crop top strapless and a beige midi tube skirt.

Kristen Stewart’s fashion bet. (Photo: AP/Jordan Strauss/Invision)

He combined the garments with classics white stilettos with pointed ends and accompanied the bet with a beauty look just as delicate. She carried the loose hair combed to the side and makeup in neutral tones: dark gray shadow on the lids, mascara, eyeliner and soft red lips.

Dove Cameron wore cut out openings

actress and singer Dove Cameron made a bet all black in which he added one trend after another. First, put on a cut out mini dress cut out on the sides of the bellya design that became a must-have wild card, with a pronounced round neckline.

Dove Cameron bet on the trend of cut out openings. (Photo: AFP/Lisa O’CONNOR)

Above added a croco-textured leather jacketanother fashionable item, and gave the outfit a distinctive touch with some translucent black stockings adorned with silver glitter and shoes with XL platforms and anklet includedalso with glitter.

The final details perfectly matched the look: she wore a fine choker and dangling silver hoops, a black bow in her hairwho held a half tail, silver makeup on the eyelids and bright red lips.

The pantsuit, chosen by Paloma García-Lee

The actress Paloma Garcia-Lee He opted for one of the booming trends on the red carpet: the pantsuit. And not only that, but He did it in one of the colors of the season: fuchsia.

Paloma García-Lee opted for the pantsuit. (Photo: AFP/Lisa O’CONNOR)

Carried the sack if nothing down and adorned the neckline with a gold pendant necklace Sumo black platform sandals.

After this fashion show, there is less and less to see the looks of red carpet of the most important event in Hollywood.

