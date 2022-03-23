Oscar Awards: from Jennifer Lopez to Lady Gaga, 7 unforgettable looks of the last decade

the night of the Oscar awards It is the great occasion to see the best outfits of each season. In the preview of another Hollywood Academy gala -next Sunday, March 27- we remember the most dreamed outfits of the last decade.
Jennifer Lopez, princess of Hollywood
In February 2015, the Latin Hollywood star shone on the red carpet in an Elie Saab design, with layers of tulle and train. In addition to the prominent neckline of Jennifer Lopez’s dusty pink dress, hand-sewn flower petals stood out on the tulle skirt.
Angelina Jolie: elegant and sensual
At the 2012 Academy Awards, Angelina Jolie dazzled in a stunning black velvet Atelier Versace strapless with an extra-large slit. Her slit in her skirt and the way she wore the design made the celebrity an instant red carpet icon.
Jennifer Lawrence: the bride dressed in Dior
The Christian Dior Haute Couture dress Jennifer Lawrence wore in 2013 was symbolic. She was the new “girlfriend of Hollywood”, and her styling was pure fantasy.
Natalie Portman with girl power
In 2020, the actress became queen of Dior clad in a matching cape and dress ensemble with a unique design detail: it was embroidered with the names of female directors ignored by the Academy in its nominations.
Nicole Kidman chose the perfect color
In 2017, the Australian-born Hollywood diva turned heads in a fabulous Armani Privé dress with a halter neckline in nude tones.
Lupita Nyong’o touches the sky with her hands
In 2014 Lupita Nyong’o dressed in Prada to make her entrance through the front door in Hollywood. The actress’s pleated silk gown for her most hallowed night was a pale sky blue hue, with a delicate silhouette. And she finished off her styling to remember with a tiara that crowned a historic night at the Hollywood Academy.
Lady Gaga, classic diva with diamonds
The pop star also conquered the big screen and in delivering Oscar awards of 2019 dressed like a diva. Her black design with Alexander McQueen gloves evoked the look Audrey Hepburn classic, including the fascinating and celebrated Tiffany & Co.