Oscar Awards: from Jennifer Lopez to Lady Gaga, 7 unforgettable looks of the last decade

the night of the Oscar awards It is the great occasion to see the best outfits of each season. In the preview of another Hollywood Academy gala -next Sunday, March 27- we remember the most dreamed outfits of the last decade.

Jennifer Lopez, princess of Hollywood

In February 2015, the Latin Hollywood star shone on the red carpet in an Elie Saab design, with layers of tulle and train. In addition to the prominent neckline of Jennifer Lopez’s dusty pink dress, hand-sewn flower petals stood out on the tulle skirt.

Jennifer Lopez princess style.

Angelina Jolie: elegant and sensual

At the 2012 Academy Awards, Angelina Jolie dazzled in a stunning black velvet Atelier Versace strapless with an extra-large slit. Her slit in her skirt and the way she wore the design made the celebrity an instant red carpet icon.

Angelina Jolie with a movie cut.

Jennifer Lawrence: the bride dressed in Dior

The Christian Dior Haute Couture dress Jennifer Lawrence wore in 2013 was symbolic. She was the new “girlfriend of Hollywood”, and her styling was pure fantasy.

Jennifer Lawrence, Dior girl.

Natalie Portman with girl power

In 2020, the actress became queen of Dior clad in a matching cape and dress ensemble with a unique design detail: it was embroidered with the names of female directors ignored by the Academy in its nominations.

Natalie Portman, queen of “girl power”.

Nicole Kidman chose the perfect color

In 2017, the Australian-born Hollywood diva turned heads in a fabulous Armani Privé dress with a halter neckline in nude tones.

Nicole Kidman, elegant and glamorous.

Lupita Nyong’o touches the sky with her hands

In 2014 Lupita Nyong’o dressed in Prada to make her entrance through the front door in Hollywood. The actress’s pleated silk gown for her most hallowed night was a pale sky blue hue, with a delicate silhouette. And she finished off her styling to remember with a tiara that crowned a historic night at the Hollywood Academy.

Lupita Nyong’o with the color of the sky.

Lady Gaga, classic diva with diamonds

The pop star also conquered the big screen and in delivering Oscar awards of 2019 dressed like a diva. Her black design with Alexander McQueen gloves evoked the look Audrey Hepburn classic, including the fascinating and celebrated Tiffany & Co.