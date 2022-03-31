Oscar Awards presenter Wanda Sykes explodes against the Academy for not removing Will Smith from the ceremony

Wanda Sykes would have wanted the Academy to remove Will Smith from the Oscar Awards.

Wanda Sykes was one of the three presenters of the Oscar Awards 2022 that enlivened the gala that was finally overshadowed by the slap of Will Smith to the comedian Chris Rock. Days after the incident, Wanda is giving her version of how she lived through the bitter experience and says that she would have wanted the Academy to expel Smith from the ceremony.

“I felt so bad for my friend Chris,” Wanda said during an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “It was disgusting. I felt bad physically and I’m still a bit traumatized by it. What [La Academia] will let him stay in that spot and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his prize. I was like, ‘How gross is this?’ This is just the wrong message“.

Wanda further added, “You assault someone, they escort you out of the building, and that’s it. But for them to let him continue, I thought that was gross. Also, I wanted to be able to run away after he won and say, ‘Unfortunately, Will couldn’t be here tonight.“.

Wanda further said that after her act onstage at the Oscars, Chris Rock apologized to her saying, “Very sorry. It was her night. You, Amy and Regina were doing a great job. Excuse me now I’m going to do about this“.

Later, the Academy sent a statement revealing that after Will Smith’s attack he was asked to leave the premises but that the actor refused.

“Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and he refused, we also recognize that we were able to handle the situation differently.“, reads a statement from the Academy.

On Monday, March 28, Smith released an apology on Instagram after the altercation he had during the gala in Hollywood.

“I want to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I crossed the line and I was wrong”, continued the award-winning actor. “I am ashamed and my actions are not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in this world of love and kindness“.

Will Smith attacked Chris Rock after he made a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smithwhich the actress did not like at all.

