Oscar Awards remember Carmen Salinas in her ‘in memoriam’

In one of the ceremonies of the Oscar awards most controversial in recent years, a couple of Mexican personalities drew attention by appearing in the count of deceased characters the last year and Academy honored at the gala.

It is about the actress Carmen Salinas and the director Philip Cazalswho died in 2021 and who were included in the ‘in memoriam’ of the night while a singer entertained the moment.

Salinas perished on November 11 at the age of 82 after being hospitalized for several weeks due to a cerebral hemorrhage that reduced her physical condition.

He participated in dozens of soap operas and movies, being the most renowned ‘Man on Fire‘, in which he appeared alongside Denzel Washington.

