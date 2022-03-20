Oscar Awards: the 10 most extravagant dresses

The delivery of the Oscar awards It is usually the perfect opportunity for the famous Hollywood to show your best outfits and dressing rooms on the red carpet. Over the years, there have been dresses that have marked history, creating a before and after in the world of fashion. We review some of the most extravagant design pieces that have stepped on the red carpet of this important world event.

HER chose electric blue for her look on the red carpet

Discreet and very elegant, HER walked the red carpet at the Oscar Awards 2021 with a semi-transparent XL tunic in electric blue, with hood and glitter appliqués. completed the total look with some purple Lennon style glasses.

HER walked the red carpet in an electric blue dress. (Photo: EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello).

By: EFE Services

Florence Pugh posed in a ruffled turquoise dress

For the delivery of the Oscar Awards of the year 2020, Florence Pugh wore a model dress in bright turquoise, low-cut and with ruffles on the skirtsigned by the French brand Louis Vuitton. The detail was his tonal satin sandals, sky high and with criss-cross straps around the foot.

Florence Pugh, in petrol blue, in a ruffled dress with an irregular hem and matching sandals. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard).

Natalie Portman surprised with a look with names

That same year, Natalie Portman she showed off with her usual style, beauty and elegance; with a spectacular dress Dior with cape included in black and gold colors with a detail that went viral in seconds: embroidered the names of the unnominated female directors and made the world talk.

Natalie Portman starred in the feminist moment of the Oscar gala. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP).

Lady Gaga in an off white dress and red gloves

Lady Gaga: another of the most photographed women of any red carpet and that every time he gets to the Oscar he sets up a media revolution. For the gala of 2015 chose a white dress with volume of the Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaiawhich he supplemented with red leatherette gloves. The design generated many memes, since several media said that the singer went to the ceremony with the gloves to wash the dishes.

combined the look with some dangle earrings in composé and a fiery red lipstick.

Lady Gaga made an impact at the 2015 Oscars. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP).

Billy Porter shone with his dresses at the Oscars

Iconic like no other billy porter swept the red carpet at the 2020 Oscar Awards with a mega colorful dress: upper piece made from scraps of golden fabric as feathers and voluminous skirt, printed in reddish tones. For the footwear he chose some high heels with gold straps.

Billy Porter posing for photographers on the Oscars 2020 red carpet (Photo: EUTERS/Mike Blake).

A year earlier, in the red carpet of the event of the year 2019 also swept its look. Breaking all stereotypes, she was encouraged to a tuxedo-inspired black velvet ball gown by Christian Siriano. In this way, he installed the concept genderless in fashion hollywood for the first time in red carpet history.

Billy Porter wearing Cristian Siriano’s black velvet tuxedo at the 2019 Oscars (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP).

Penélope Cruz in a Chanel armed skirt dress

Penelope Cruz chose a black satin dress with adjustment in the waist area, adorned with a camellia on the chest in lace fabric and a pearl belt; signed by chanell. Some black shoes with heels were the final touch of look.

Penélope Cruz is a lover of eccentric details. (Photo: Amy Sussman/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP)

Laura Dern surprised with her look in black and white

For the delivery of the Oscars of 2021, Laura Dern opted for the elegance of a black and white design with feather maxi skirt.

Laura Dern chose black and white for her look. (Photo: EFE/EPA/Chris Pizzello). By: EFE Services

Scarlett Johansson wore an Oscar de la Renta dress

Scarlett Johansson She was another of the most impressive and sensual women of the night of the 2021 Oscar Awards with her dress strapless very tight in silver color with train, signed by Oscar de la Rentawith details of straps of crossed stones on the neckline which he supplemented with silver high sandals.

Scarlett Johansson posed in an Oscar de la Renta dress. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo). By: REUTERS

Nicole Kidman struck with a blue Giorgio Armani model

Nicole Kidman chose a Klein blue haute couture dress Giorgio Armani to attend the Oscar Awards in 2018 that was shocking for the press. The model, to the body and made of metallic fabric, had a sweetheart neckline, a large bow as a detail on the front and an important cut. ended with tail. She combined it with towering black shoes.

Nicole Kidman, the most extravagant of the Oscars 2018. (Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON)

