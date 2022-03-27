Oscar Awards: the most iconic ladies on the red carpet

Each new edition of the Oscar awards it’s an opportunity for celebrities to show off their style in top designer outfits. And if they do it as a couple, the bet is double and they unleash the furor among the paparazzi. Within hours of the delivery of the 2022 edition, we review the looks of the lovers who made history in the red carpet

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie walked many international red carpets, but the most remembered is the one from 2012. The actor was nominated for his role in money ball and although he did not win the award, the rage over Brangelina got all the attention.

“Brangelina” at the 2012 Oscars. (Photo: ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

She opted for a black dress with its classic cut on the leg of Atelier Versacewho coined the famous “Angelina Cut”, while he was from suit with long flowing hair.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Today they are once again one of the favorite couples in the industry, but back in 2003 they were already making history: Jennifer Lopez hit with a Valentino in a light green shade one-shoulder style combined with matching eyeshadow makeup and Ben Affleck was most elegant in a navy blue suit and white shirt.

JLo and Ben Affleck were one of the most followed couples of the decade. (Photo: JOHN G. MABANGLO / AFP)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen

Although Leo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen were Hollywood’s dream couple, in 2005 they walked their last red carpet together at the Oscars. She went with a dress strapless white with volume and with loose hair with lots of waves. He, with black jacket and tie.

DiCaprio and Bündchen, style and elegance on the red carpet. (Photo: JEFF HAYNES / AFP)

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams

The late Heath Ledger was in a relationship with Michelle Williams for several years and in 2006 they came hand in hand at the Oscars. He was very elegant with tuxedo and bow tie The actress chose a spectacular Vera Wang yellow dress which she accompanied with intense red lips.

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams on the red carpet at the 2012 Oscars. (Photo: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton

In 2019, Rami Malek arrived at the ceremony with his cast partner from Bohemian Rhapsody and partner, Lucy Boynton. The actress dazzled with a purple satin dress strapless from Roll you and he went with a tuxedo dand Saint Laurent.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton swept the red carpet in 2019. (Photo: MARK RALSTON / AFP)

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker

In 2020, the nominee for Best Actor for his performance in “Marriage Story” distilled sophistication with his partner Joanne Tucker. He opted for a tuxedo black and a bow as the main accessory, which he complemented with patent leather shoes. by his side, Joanne opted for a model strapless and a bow tied around her waistwhich marked a sharp division with the skirt: white, with flare and colorful flowery details.

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker flaunted style at the 2020 ceremony. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

the protagonist of A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper, and Irina Shayk broke up in mid-2019, but a few months before they went to the Oscars together. The supermodel wore a sophisticated black Burberry dress with gold accents and a blue tuxedo, black bow tie and cummerbund.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk on their last red carpet together. (Photo: FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

In 2017, Justin Timberlake was in charge of opening the ceremony with his song Can’t Fight This Feeling. to walk the red carpetthe artist put on a tuxedo with bow His wife, Jessica Biel, was undoubtedly the most fashionable of the evening with a total gold look with glitter

Justim Timberlake and Jessica Biel at the event in 2017. (Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP)

Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratts

In 2001, the couple who stole all the flashes it was that of Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratts. The actress wore an iconic black dress from velvet valentine and Bratts was much more informal with suit, waistcoat and shirt, but no tie.

Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt at the 2001 Oscars. (Photo: AFP / Frederick M. Brown)

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara

In the 2020 awards season, Joaquin Phoenix showed his commitment to the environment and to the gala upcycled the same vegan tailored suit he wore to all deliveries and red carpetssigned by the designer Stella McCartney, who shares its principles and objectives. His wife, Rooney Mara, opted for a sensual black dress made of tulle and lingeriewith opening plays and transparencies.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, during the delivery of 2020. (Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP) By: Valerie Macon | AFP

Follow us at @estilotn and find out everything new in fashion and beauty.