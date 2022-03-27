Oscar Awards | The worst dressed on the red carpet in recent years

If the Oscars best dressed list interested in glamour, elegance and style, the opposite version attracts us by the curiosity of seeing the big stars fail. So, taking advantage of the prelude to the 94th edition of the Oscar Awardswhich will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, let’s review the looks most unfortunate and the worst dressed of the past gala.

Glenn Close was the winner of the night in the female category of worst dressed, while the artist questlove he won the men’s category thanks to his unfortunate gold-colored crocs.

Glenn Close by Armani Prive

The veteran actress failed to win the Oscar, but she was able to enjoy another prize of dubious honor: that of being the worst dressed, thanks to her choice of a beaded embroidered dress in blue from Armani Priveinadvertently combined with classic cut black trousers.

HER, by Dundas

the winner ofthe Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘Fight For You’, from ‘Judas and the black messiah’, the singer HER, opted for a custom-made jumpsuit full of glitter, hood, transparencies and other details that did not go unnoticed. Maybe too much.

Viola Davis by Alexander McQueen

The actress Viola Davis opted for a white dress Alexander McQueen with shapes and trims in the upper area and skirt with fall. Nor was it the best choice of the night.

Questlove and his golden crocs

the music artist questlove He was, without a doubt, the great male winner of the worst dressed title of the last Oscar Awards thanks to his golden crocs combined with tuxedo pants and a little-bodied blazer.

Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free, in their matching suits

Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free, winners of the 2021 Oscar for best fiction short, they agreed to wear two matching yellow and black suits. A striking strategy, yes, but certainly at odds with any standard of elegance.

Philipp Blah

The actor Philipp Blah he got the suit cut right for his size, but failed to match it with a tuxedo shirt that, when worn with a tie, made him look disheveled and ill-fitting.