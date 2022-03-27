Oscar Awards: The youngest nominated actors and actresses in the history of the academy | answers

Many actors and actresses tend to win an Oscar towards the end of their career or when they have already gained enough experience in the world of cinema. However, there is a select group of privileged people to whom recognition comes at a very young age, due to their undoubted innate talent.

From Justin Henry to Abigail Breslin, here is a list of actors and actresses who managed to be nominated for Oscars before they were 12 years old.

Justin Henry – 8 years old

At the 1980 Oscars, Henry became the youngest actor ever to be nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category. At 8 years old, little Justin got all the praise for his role as a fragile child divided by the divorce of his parents, played by Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman in the movie “Kramer vs. Kramer.”.

Justin Henry is the youngest actor to be nominated for an Oscar. Photo: Sensacine

Jackie Cooper – age 9

Currently, Jackie Cooper remains the youngest nominee in history in the category of best leading actor. At the age of 9, he conquered the public for his performance in the comedy directed by Norman Taurog in 1931.

Cooper won over audiences with his role as Skippy. Photo: IMDb

Quvenzhané Wallis – 9 years old

At her young age, Wallis played a very fearless 6-year-old girl who lives in the swamps of Louisiana. Her performance was so convincing that she filled Benh Zeitlin’s tender film with magic, and thanks to her she was nominated for an Oscar for best actress in 2013.

Quvenzhané Wallis was nominated for her performance in Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012). Photo: cinedivergente

Tatum O’Neal – 10 years

In the 1970s, Tatum O’Neal began his artistic career with “Paper Moon”, a film in which he acted side by side with his father, star Ryan O’Neal. Her convincing role earned her an Oscar for Best Actress in 1974, and to this day she remains the youngest winner in Academy history.

Tatum O’Neal acted alongside his father in “Paper Moon.” Photo: IMDb

Abigail Breslin – age 10

The young actress gave life to Olive, a 7-year-old girl who dreams of winning a beauty pageant, in the film directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, “Little Miss Sunshine”. And although Abigail Breslin shared scenes with seasoned actors like Toni Collette, Paul Dano, Steve Carell and Greg Kinnear, she managed to shine brighter than anyone and she garnered a Best Supporting Actress nomination in 2007.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006). Photo: IMDb

Anna Paquin – age 11

Anna Paquin was nominated and won the prestigious statuette at just 11 years old for her outstanding performance in the film “The Piano” in 1994. His speech, completely in shock, is one of the most beautiful in the history of the Oscars.

Paquin took home the award for best supporting actress for playing a mischievous and tenacious girl. Photo: Sensacine

Haley Joel Osment -11 years old

In 2000, Haley Osment earned a best actor nomination for his compelling performance in the movie “The Sixth Sense.” His whispered monologues and his crystal clear gaze were able to leave the entire audience in awe.